Is GBS More Dangerous Than Anticipated? 4 Deaths, 140 Active Cases in Maharashtra

The number of suspected deaths in Maharashtra due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, has now risen to four, while the total recorded cases in the state have reached 140, health officials confirmed.

The number of suspected deaths in Maharashtra due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, has now risen to four

The number of suspected deaths in Maharashtra due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, has now risen to four, while the total recorded cases in the state have reached 140, health officials confirmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Recent Deaths Linked to GBS

A 36-year-old man passed away due to respiratory trauma caused by pneumonia at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday. Another suspected victim, a 60-year-old man from Dhayari, Sinhgad Road, died on Friday after being admitted to the hospital on January 27 with symptoms including loose motions and limb weakness. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department confirmed he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Breakdown of GBS Cases Across Maharashtra

According to state health officials, out of the 140 suspected patients, 98 have been confirmed as GBS cases. The distribution of cases is as follows:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pune City – 26 cases

Newly added villages in PMC limits – 78 cases

Pimpri Chinchwad – 15 cases

Pune Rural – 10 cases

Other districts – 11 cases

No fresh cases were reported on Friday.

Water Contamination: a Major Concern for GBS

Most of the GBS cases have been reported in Pune and surrounding areas. Health officials have collected 160 water samples from different locations in Pune for chemical and biological testing. Samples from eight water sources were found to be contaminated.

One of the samples taken from a private borewell in the Sinhgad Road area tested positive for Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria, which is often an indication of faecal or animal waste contamination. Experts believe that exposure to E. coli bacteria in contaminated water could be a factor in the GBS outbreak.

PMC’s Measures to Address Contamination

In response to the growing GBS cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its efforts to test and treat water sources. Authorities have been collecting samples from borewells and wells in affected areas such as Nanded, Kirkatwadi, and Dhayari.

PMC Water Supply Department Chief Nandkishor Jagtap confirmed that samples taken from private borewells and wells on Sinhgad Road had tested positive for E. coli bacteria.

“Yesterday, we collected samples from private borewells and wells in the GBS-affected areas of Sinhgad Road. In one of the samples, E. coli bacteria was found,” said Jagtap.

Strict Instructions for Borewell Operators

A meeting was held recently with private tube well and borewell operators, where they were instructed to use bleaching powder solutions provided by the PMC to contain bacterial contamination.

“Our chemists demonstrated how to mix the solutions in the water. The borewell point in the Nanded area, which supplies 30 to 40 water tankers to nearby housing societies, has been issued a notice to use bleaching powder solutions. Failure to comply will result in action,” Jagtap stated.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)?

GBS is a rare neurological disorder that leads to sudden numbness and muscle weakness. Symptoms include severe limb weakness, and in some cases, it can cause paralysis. The condition is often linked to infections caused by Campylobacter jejuni, a bacterium commonly found in contaminated food and water.

With the increasing number of GBS cases in Maharashtra, authorities are focusing on ensuring clean water supply, raising awareness, and implementing strict health measures to curb the spread of the disease.