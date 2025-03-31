Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
Is Hinduism ‘Ganda Dharam’? BJP Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee For Her Speech On Eid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sparked a political storm with her remarks during an Eid gathering. Addressing the audience, she said, “Jaan buch ke ek ganda dharam jo banaya, jo ye jumlabazi ne banaya, wo dharam ko hum nahi maanta h” (A deliberately created corrupt religion, built on rhetoric, is not something I accept).

Her statement has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with its IT cell chief Amit Malviya leading the charge. Condemning Banerjee’s comments, Malviya accused her of disrespecting Hinduism, questioning whether she was referring to Sanatan Dharma.

“Is Sanatan Dharma a ‘Ganda Dharm’ for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee? Despite numerous anti-Hindu riots under her watch, she has the audacity to mock Hindus and deride their faith. Once again, she has given Muslims a carte blanche to target Hindus—this time from a religious platform meant to celebrate Eid. Shame on her,” Malviya posted on social media.

Banerjee’s remarks and Malviya’s response have reignited political and religious debates, with the BJP accusing her of appeasement politics and the Trinamool Congress defending her stance as one against divisive rhetoric.

The controversy adds to the ongoing political tensions in West Bengal, where communal and electoral issues often overlap. With key elections approaching, this war of words is likely to escalate further.

Also Read: ‘Are You Hindu?’ CM Mamata Banerjee Answered ‘Yes,’ But I am Also A Muslim, Watch

