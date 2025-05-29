Is Kamal Haasan In Trouble Before Rajya Sabha Entry? Pro-Kannada Group Files Complaint Over Language Remark

Kamal Haasan lands in controversy after saying Kannada “was born from Tamil.” Karnataka Rakshana Vedike files complaint; politicians condemn the remark.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has sparked a major controversy after claiming that the Kannada language was born from Tamil. A formal complaint has now been filed against him by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a prominent pro-Kannada organization, calling the remark hurtful and unlawful.

Complaint Filed by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike

KRV President Praveen Shetty submitted a complaint at the RM Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru on Wednesday, urging legal action against the actor. The complaint stated that Haasan’s remarks had hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas and disturbed linguistic harmony between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The remark was made during the audio launch of Haasan’s upcoming film “Thug Life” held in Chennai on May 24, where he claimed that “Kannada is born from Tamil.”

Political Leaders Across Parties Condemn Kamal Haasan

The comment triggered immediate backlash from political leaders in Karnataka, with leaders from both the Congress and the BJP coming together to condemn the actor.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded by calling Haasan “poor Kamal Haasan,” while Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka went so far as to call him a “mental patient.”

The issue quickly became a trending topic on social media, with a short clip of the statement going viral and receiving criticism from across the spectrum.

Kamal Haasan Responds

Kamal Haasan, however, refused to apologise, stating that his words were spoken out of love and were based on language history taught to him by historians. Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, he said: “What I said was said out of love. A lot of historians have taught me language history. I didn’t mean anything wrong.”

He also suggested that politicians may not be qualified to speak on matters of language history, indicating that the outrage may be politically motivated.

