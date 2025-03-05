Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Is MK Stalin Concerned About Delimitation? Warns Against Penalizing Tamil Nadu For Population Control

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reaffirmed the state’s strong opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise, emphasizing that it must not penalize progressive states like Tamil Nadu for their success in population control.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reaffirmed the state’s strong opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise, emphasizing that it must not penalize progressive states like Tamil Nadu for their success in population control.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he expressed gratitude to all political parties that set aside their differences to stand united in the all-party meeting convened by the state government.

“The resolutions passed today make Tamil Nadu’s stand loud and clear,” Stalin wrote, outlining five key demands aimed at protecting the state’s parliamentary representation and ensuring fairness in the process.

Key Resolutions Against Delimitation

  1. No Reduction in Parliamentary Representation
    Tamil Nadu has firmly opposed any move by the Union Government to reduce the state’s share of parliamentary seats, either in absolute numbers or percentage terms. Stalin stressed that Tamil Nadu should not be penalized for successfully implementing population control measures in the national interest.
  2. Extension of 1971 Population-Based Seat Allocation
    The state government has called for a constitutional amendment to ensure that the 1971 population-based seat allocation is extended for another 30 years. Stalin urged the Prime Minister to make an unequivocal assurance in Parliament regarding this demand.
  3. Proportional Seat Increase
    If the total number of parliamentary seats is increased, Tamil Nadu insists that its representation must also rise proportionally within the existing framework. The state currently holds 7.18% of the total seats, and Stalin declared that any reduction in this share would be unacceptable.
  4. Support for Delimitation with Fairness
    While Tamil Nadu is not opposed to the principle of delimitation, Stalin emphasized that the process must not become a “disguised weapon” against progressive states that have successfully controlled their population growth.
  5. Formation of a Joint Action Committee
    In a significant political move, Stalin announced that all political parties with Members of Parliament from South Indian states would be approached to form a Joint Action Committee. The committee will spearhead efforts to challenge any unfair changes and mobilize support at all levels.

A Broader Political Battle

The issue of delimitation has sparked concerns across South India, where states like Tamil Nadu fear that their political influence will diminish due to lower population growth compared to northern states. Stalin’s strong stance signals a larger movement against policies perceived as unfair to southern states. By bringing together various political factions, he is pushing for a nationwide dialogue on preserving regional representation and ensuring that electoral reforms do not come at the cost of equitable governance.

Why is MK Stalin Concerned About Delimitation?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with other leaders from southern states, has expressed concerns over the potential impact of delimitation, fearing that states with better population control could be unfairly penalized.

Currently, Tamil Nadu has 39 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Stalin warned that if the total number of seats remains unchanged, states with lower population growth like Tamil Nadu might see a reduction in their parliamentary representation.

“If the existing 543 seats are retained due to lower population figures, Tamil Nadu could lose as many as eight constituencies,” Stalin stated during an all-party meeting on Wednesday.

Even in a scenario where the total number of parliamentary seats is increased, Tamil Nadu could still face a setback. Stalin explained that if the Lok Sabha expands to 848 seats, Tamil Nadu should ideally receive 22 additional constituencies. However, if delimitation is based solely on population, the state might gain only 10 seats, effectively reducing its overall share by 12.

To counter this trend, Stalin had previously urged people to reconsider their family planning approach. Speaking at a wedding on March 3, he remarked, “Earlier, we used to advise couples to take their time before having children. But now, the situation has changed… I won’t say take your time anymore—have your baby as soon as possible.”

Tamil Nadu currently accounts for about 5.42% of India’s total population but holds 7.18% of Lok Sabha seats, giving it a representation advantage. With the proposed delimitation changes, this advantage could diminish, potentially reducing the state’s influence in national politics.

