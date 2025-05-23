Home
Is ‘Pakistani Spy’ Jyoti Malhotra Hiding More Secrets? Hisar YouTuber’s Police Custody Extended in Pakistan Spy Case

The troubles are far from over for Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber from Hisar who was recently arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The police investigation around her is only getting deeper, and more shocking details are expected to come out in the coming days.

The troubles are far from over for Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber from Hisar who was recently arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The police investigation around her is only getting deeper, and more shocking details are expected to come out in the coming days.

After her initial five-day police remand ended, Jyoti was presented in Hisar court again today. The police requested more time to question her, telling the court that key parts of the investigation are still incomplete—especially the forensic examination of her phone and laptop.

Law Enforcement Team Probe Locations visited By Jyoti Malhotra

According to police, they are also coordinating with law enforcement teams in all the places Jyoti is known to have visited. Each of those teams is now questioning her separately to uncover more information about her alleged links and activities.

Given these ongoing investigations, the court agreed with the police and granted an additional four-day remand for Jyoti.

Sources say more secrets are yet to come out of the interrogation, and officials believe that she may have been part of a wider network. Police are now closely examining her digital communications, travel history, and possible contacts both in India and across the border.

Jyoti Malhotra, who had a following as a YouTube content creator, is now at the center of a high-stakes national security case. More updates are expected as the investigation unfolds.

