Is PM Modi Planning To Retire? Devendra Fadnavis Denies; Says He’ll Lead Beyond 2029

As speculation grows about whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retire when he turns 75 this September, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stepped in to firmly reject the idea. Speaking on Tuesday, Fadnavis made it clear that the prime minister has no plans to step down anytime soon—and will, in fact, continue to lead the country well beyond the year 2029.

As speculation grows about whether PM Modi will retire when he turns 75 this September, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis firmly rejected.

As speculation grows about whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retire when he turns 75 this September, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stepped in to firmly reject the idea. Speaking on Tuesday, Fadnavis made it clear that the prime minister has no plans to step down anytime soon—and will, in fact, continue to lead the country well beyond the year 2029.

“I have said that it is not the right time to think of a successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because, in 2029, Modi will be prime minister again,” Fadnavis declared during his appearance at the India Global Forum in Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut Fuels Retirement Talk With Bold Claims

The retirement chatter began after Sanjay Raut, a senior leader from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), made a provocative statement on March 31. Referring to the prime minister’s visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur the day before, Raut claimed it was a symbolic goodbye.

“PM Modi went to the RSS office to announce his retirement. As per my knowledge, he has never visited the RSS headquarters in 10-11 years. RSS wants a change in leadership. PM Modi is now leaving,” Raut told reporters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He went further, adding, “RSS will decide the successor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he will be from Maharashtra. That’s why Modi was called to Nagpur to discuss it in a close door meeting.”

Raut’s remarks caused a stir, particularly because of the BJP’s informal guideline that leaders aged 75 and above should not be given election tickets. That policy, introduced in 2020, has led to some senior figures stepping back from electoral politics, and it’s this rule that has triggered speculation over Modi’s political future.

Fadnavis Hits Back: “This Is Not Mughal Culture”

This isn’t the first time Fadnavis has countered Raut’s claims. Just days earlier, the BJP leader had already dismissed the idea of succession talks, calling it disrespectful and misplaced.

“In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss it,” he said.

Fadnavis’s sharp response was aimed not only at defending the prime minister but also at rejecting what he described as an unnecessary and culturally inappropriate conversation about leadership change while Modi remains actively at the helm.

RSS Keeps Distance from Speculation

Adding another layer to the discussion, senior RSS leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi distanced himself from the reports of a leadership handover being discussed at the Nagpur meet. When asked, Joshi made it clear that he was unaware of any such conversation taking place.

This is significant because Raut had suggested that Modi’s trip to the RSS headquarters was not routine but rather a secretive, high-level discussion about his successor—something both the BJP and RSS now seem to deny.

Why Modi’s Age Has Become a Talking Point

The entire debate stems from a BJP policy, implemented quietly in 2020, that effectively discourages leaders above 75 from contesting elections. While the rule is unwritten, it has been followed in practice—leading some to wonder if it will apply to Modi when he celebrates his 75th birthday this September.

However, Fadnavis’s public statements appear to shut the door on that speculation. According to him, there is no question of a retirement, no plan for succession, and no change in leadership on the horizon.

Modi in His Third Term and Still Leading Strong

Prime Minister Modi is currently serving his third term in office. His leadership continues to be central to the BJP’s national strategy, and his public appearances and campaign schedule remain as active as ever. At 73, he remains the party’s top face and most influential figure in the lead-up to future elections.

And despite the age-related rules some party veterans have had to follow, Modi’s supporters and many within the BJP see him as the exception—not the rule.

With Fadnavis making a strong public stand and the RSS distancing itself from any talk of a successor, it’s now clear that the official position from Modi’s camp is this: retirement isn’t even on the table.

As the political season heats up, it remains to be seen whether this narrative will silence critics—or whether opposition leaders like Sanjay Raut will continue to stir the pot. Either way, the message from the BJP is loud and clear: Modi isn’t going anywhere.