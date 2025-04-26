Is Seema Haider Being Sent Back To Pakistan? Amid Deportation Fears, She Appeals, ‘I’m India’s Daughter-In-Law’

Seema Haider, originally from Sindh province, Pakistan, crossed into India via Nepal along with her four children. Despite being previously married in Pakistan, she chose to start a new life with Sachin Meena, whom she had met online while playing games in 2019.

Seema Haider, who gained national attention in 2023 after illegally entering India to marry Sachin Meena, is now pleading with Indian authorities to let her stay. Following India’s suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals after the Pahalgam terror attack, Haider expressed fears of deportation.

In a widely circulated video, Seema emotionally appealed, saying, “I do not want to go to Pakistan. I appeal to PM (Narendra) Modi and UP CM Yogi (Adityanath) to let me stay in India.”

From Pakistan’s Daughter to India’s Daughter-in-Law

Seema Haider, originally from Sindh province, Pakistan, crossed into India via Nepal along with her four children. Despite being previously married in Pakistan, she chose to start a new life with Sachin Meena, whom she had met online while playing games in 2019.

Speaking in her plea, she stated, “I was Pakistan’s daughter, but now I’m the daughter-in-law of India. Let me stay here.” Haider also revealed that she has adopted Hinduism after marrying Sachin.

Legal Support Strengthens Seema’s Case

Despite widespread backlash, Haider’s lawyer, Advocate AP Singh, remains optimistic about her future in India. He argued that Seema should not be considered a Pakistani national anymore.

“Seema is no longer a Pakistani national. She married Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida, and recently gave birth to their daughter, Bharti Meena. Her citizenship is now connected with her Indian husband, and therefore the Centre’s directive should not apply to her,” Singh told a news agency.

Government Actions After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In response to the Pahalgam attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Modi, took several tough measures. These include suspending all visa services for Pakistani citizens, effective immediately.

The Ministry of External Affairs further announced that all valid visas for Pakistani nationals would be canceled starting April 27, 2025. Only medical visas will remain valid until April 29. Additionally, Pakistani nationals currently in India have been instructed to leave the country before their visa expiration.

Seema Haider initially entered India in May 2023. In July of the same year, authorities discovered her living with Sachin Meena in the Rabupura area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. Currently, the couple resides in Greater Noida, trying to build a new life amid growing uncertainties.

