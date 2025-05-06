Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
  Is Seema Haider Indian or Pakistani? Citizenship Rules of Both Countries Explained

Is Seema Haider Indian or Pakistani? Citizenship Rules of Both Countries Explained

Seema’s legal situation is complicated by the fact that she entered India by circumventing formal immigration routes via Nepal.

Is Seema Haider Indian or Pakistani? Citizenship Rules of Both Countries Explained

Is Seema Haider Indian or Pakistani? Citizenship Rules of Both Countries Explained


As tensions flared between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, India responded with a crackdown on Pakistani nationals residing within its borders.

Those on short-term visas have been asked to leave the country, while long-term visa holders who haven’t acquired Indian citizenship must reapply under tighter scrutiny.

Spotlight on Seema Haider: A Cross-Border Love Story Meets Legal Roadblocks

This development has reignited debate around Seema Haider—a Pakistani woman who crossed into India in 2023, allegedly without proper documentation, along with her four children.

The 32-year-old hails from Jacobabad in Pakistan’s Sindh province. In May 2023, she left her home in Karachi and entered India via Nepal. Since then, she has been living with Indian national Sachin Meena, 27, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Their relationship reportedly began in 2019 while playing an online game. Seema, previously married to Pakistani national Ghulam Haider, has four children from that marriage. Ghulam Haider later sought legal custody of the children through an Indian lawyer.

Both Seema and Sachin were arrested in July 2023. While Seema was booked for illegal entry, Sachin was charged with sheltering her. They were granted bail soon after.

Seema has since claimed to have adopted Hinduism and married Sachin. The couple welcomed a baby girl in March this year.

Understanding Indian Citizenship Rules

Indian citizenship can be acquired through five key pathways:

1. By Birth

  • Born in India between Jan 26, 1950 – June 30, 1987: Automatically a citizen, regardless of parents’ nationality.
  • Born between July 1, 1987 – Dec 3, 2004: At least one parent must be an Indian citizen.
  • Born on or after Dec 3, 2004: One parent must be Indian, and the other must not be an illegal migrant.

2. By Descent

  • Born outside India: Eligible if one or both parents are Indian citizens at the time of birth.
  • For births after Dec 10, 1992: Must be registered with an Indian mission abroad within one year.

3. By Registration

  • Applicable to persons of Indian origin or foreign spouses of Indian citizens.
  • Must have lived in India for at least seven years before applying (as per Section 5(1)(c) of the Citizenship Act, 1955).

4. By Naturalisation

  • Foreigners (excluding illegal migrants) can apply after 12 years of residence in India and fulfilling other conditions.

5. Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

  • Applies to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Bangladesh.
  • They must have entered India on or before Dec 31, 2014.

How Pakistan Grants Citizenship

Pakistan’s citizenship framework is governed by the Pakistan Citizenship Act of 1951 and includes:

1. By Descent

  • A child born anywhere in the world is a Pakistani citizen if at least one parent is a Pakistani citizen at birth.

2. By Naturalisation

  • Foreign nationals can naturalise after five years of residence in Pakistan.
  • Knowledge of a local language is required.
  • Commonwealth citizens with large investments may be eligible through a relaxed process.

Notably, the nationality of the second parent does not affect a child’s eligibility for Pakistani citizenship.

Seema Haider’s Uncertain Status and Other Similar Cases

Seema’s legal situation is complicated by the fact that she entered India by circumventing formal immigration routes via Nepal.

Unlike her, many Pakistani women on valid long-term visas are staying in India legally. In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, at least 22 such women have given birth to 95 children. The women remain Pakistani citizens, while their children now hold Indian nationality.

In Bulandshahr, a Pakistani woman named Maryam, currently pregnant, is among 18 such nationals. Alongside her husband Amir, she has submitted a mercy petition to the President of India requesting permission to stay on humanitarian grounds.

Authorities are continuing to monitor all such cases as they unfold under new policy directions.

