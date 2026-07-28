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Home > India News > Is Sonam Wangchuk Unhappy With CJP’s Victory Party? Activist Says ‘Celebrate With Dignity, Restraint’

Is Sonam Wangchuk Unhappy With CJP’s Victory Party? Activist Says ‘Celebrate With Dignity, Restraint’

Sonam Wangchuk’s “victory must be accompanied by humility” remark comes amid backlash over CJP members’ celebrations after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

Sonam Wangchuk calls for dignified celebrations (Image: ANI)
Sonam Wangchuk calls for dignified celebrations (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 11:28 IST

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has called for “dignity, restraint and responsibility” while celebrating a victory, amid a row over videos showing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members dancing and celebrating after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Wangchuk did not directly mention the celebrations or the CJP in his post, but his remarks came as the movement faced criticism over the timing of its victory gathering, held hours after the group called off its 37-day protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

“Victory must be accompanied by humility,” Wangchuk said as per reports. Reportedly, he further added, “Celebrate with dignity, restraint, and responsibility,” stressing that success is not only about achieving a goal but also about how that victory is acknowledged.

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The controversy began after videos surfaced showing CJP’s core team dancing and celebrating following Pradhan’s exit and the end of the protest. Some supporters criticised the scenes as insensitive because the agitation was partly driven by the deaths of NEET aspirants by suicide following the alleged paper leak. Others questioned the timing, saying protesters in some states were still facing police action and legal cases.

The CJP-led movement ended over the weekend after the government accepted several key demands. These included Pradhan’s resignation, compensation for families of students who died by suicide and assurances that legal action against protesters would be withdrawn.

CJP spokesperson defends dancing and celebration

CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das defended the celebrations, saying they represented the attitude of a younger generation.

“We can sit on the road for as long as it takes. We can protest while dancing. We can organise while sipping cold coffee. That’s just how this generation is. Confident, creative, resilient, and IMPOSSIBLE to stereotype,” Das wrote on X.

The gathering also came under fire after senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani questioned who had funded the movement and alleged that its leaders had held a “victory party” at a luxury venue. Das rejected the claim and said the event was not held at a five-star hotel.

“It wasn’t a five-star hotel. It was two-star or maybe three max,” Das said. He explained that the event was held in a basement hall to honour around 150-200 volunteers, many of whom had travelled from across India and spent 37 days taking part in the protest.

CJP protest had Wangchuk among its prominent faces

Wangchuk had emerged as one of the most prominent faces of the NEET-UG protest after joining students at Jantar Mantar. He went on an indefinite hunger strike and stayed with protesters until police shifted him to a government-run hospital.

He ended his 26-day fast on July 23 after the Centre assured him that protesters would face no legal action and that families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide following the paper leak would receive compensation. His latest comments now come as the CJP faces questions over how it marked the movement’s victory.

Also Read: ‘I Won’t Delete The Post’: Why Aparajita Sarangi’s Daughter Took A Dig At ‘DP’s PA’   

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Is Sonam Wangchuk Unhappy With CJP’s Victory Party? Activist Says ‘Celebrate With Dignity, Restraint’
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Is Sonam Wangchuk Unhappy With CJP’s Victory Party? Activist Says ‘Celebrate With Dignity, Restraint’

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Is Sonam Wangchuk Unhappy With CJP’s Victory Party? Activist Says ‘Celebrate With Dignity, Restraint’

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Is Sonam Wangchuk Unhappy With CJP’s Victory Party? Activist Says ‘Celebrate With Dignity, Restraint’
Is Sonam Wangchuk Unhappy With CJP’s Victory Party? Activist Says ‘Celebrate With Dignity, Restraint’
Is Sonam Wangchuk Unhappy With CJP’s Victory Party? Activist Says ‘Celebrate With Dignity, Restraint’
Is Sonam Wangchuk Unhappy With CJP’s Victory Party? Activist Says ‘Celebrate With Dignity, Restraint’

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