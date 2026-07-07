Is Taj Mahal a Temple? Allahabad HC Seeks Centre, ASI Reply on Plea For Survey

The Allahabad High Court has issued notices to Centre and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) after a petition was filed seeking a survey of the Taj Mahal premises claiming presence of a temple inside the heritage site. The petitioner claimed a temple, ‘Tejo Mahalaya’, exist within the Taj Mahal complex. The court directed the Union Government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit their counter-affidavits in the case.



Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal issued the directive while hearing the petition challenging the lower courts’ refusal to appoint an Advocate Commissioner for a survey and scientific documentation of the site.

Petitioner represents ‘Lord Shri Agreshwar Mahadev’

In addition to the government and the ASI, the court has also issued a formal notice to respondent Pankaj Kumar Verma.

The issue stems from a declaratory suit filed in the Agra Civil Court in 2015 in which the petitioners-representing the ‘Lord Shri Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheshwar Virajman Tejo Mahalaya Temple’–sought legal recognition of the complex as a temple site.



During the proceedings in the Agra court, the petitioners moved an application seeking the appointment of an Advocate Commissioner to conduct a survey and photography of the premises to ascertain the historical nature of the structure. This request was initially rejected by the trial court, and a subsequent revision plea was dismissed by the Additional District Judge on the grounds of maintainability.



‘Lower courts erred in dismissing plea’

Senior Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, representing the petitioners via video conference, argued that the lower courts erred in dismissing their plea. He maintained that a scientific survey and photographic record are critical for reaching a fair and definitive resolution of the dispute.



The High Court’s latest order marks a new turn in the case, as the judicial process now shifts to obtaining official responses from the central authorities regarding the proposed survey.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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