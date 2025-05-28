Is Tharoor Being Isolated In Congress As Pawan Khera Shares Post Of Udit Raj Targeting Him?

With senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor leading one of the seven all-party delegations to different countries to brief India's position on Operation Sindoor and expose Pakistan, he is now being seen as isolated in his own party, as many leaders have already targeted him in the last few weeks.

Shashi Tharoor is now being seen as isolated in his own party, as many leaders have already targeted him in the last few weeks.

With senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor leading one of the seven all-party delegations to different countries to brief India’s position on Operation Sindoor and expose Pakistan, he is now being seen as isolated in his own party, as many leaders have already targeted him in the last few weeks.

The latest case of his isolation in the party comes amid his views on Pakistan sponsored terror in India with party spokesperson Udit Raj targeting him and same post being shared by Pawan Khera, who is also the party’s chairman of media and publicity department

Udit Raj Takes a Potshot At Tharoor

Udit Raj, in a post on ‘X,’ said, “My dear Shashi Tharoor. Alas! I could prevail upon PM Modi to declare you as the super spokesperson of the BJP, even declaring you as foreign minister before landing in India.”

Taking a potshot at Tharoor, Udit Raj said, “How could you denigrate the golden history of Congress by saying that before PM Modi, India never crossed the LoC and International border?” In5, the Indian Army entered Pakistan at multiple points, which completely surprised the Pakistanis in the Lahore sector. In 1971, India tore Pakistan into two pieces and during the UPA Government several surgical strikes were unleashed but drum beating was not done to encash politically. How could you be so dishonest to the party that gave you so much?”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The same post was reposted by Khera from his X handle.

Udit Raj responded to Tharoor after he spoke in Panama City.

Tharoor said, “What has changed in recent years is that the terrorists have also realised they will have a price to pay; on that, let there be no doubt. When, for the first time, India breached the Line of Control between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base, a launchpad- the Uri strike in September 2015.

“That was already something we had not done before. Even during the Kargil War, we had not crossed the Line of Control; in Uri, we did, and then came the attack in Pulwama in January 2019. This time, we crossed not only the Line of Control but also the international border, and we struck the terrorist headquarters in Balakot. This time, we have gone beyond both of those. We have not only gone beyond the Line of Control and the international border. We have struck at the Punjabi heartland of Pakistan by hitting terror bases, training centers, and terror headquarters in nine places,” Tharoor said.

Shashi Tharoor Under attack

Tharoor has come under attack from party leaders in the last few months at the national level and also at the state level.

Tharoor was criticised by many after he accepted the government’s proposal to lead the all-party delegation.

Tharoor had taken to X and had said, “I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!”

Salman Khurshid Maintains His Stance

Whereas Salman Khurshid, when contacted by the government, maintained that he had informed the party first about the same.

Earlier, Tharoor had faced backlash from the Kerala party leaders after he had praised the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the state.

Tharoor had on several occasions found himself in the line of fire by own party leaders and had maintained his stand for the party.