Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just Six Days Before The Deadly Attack

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just Six Days Before The Deadly Attack

After his arrest in Delhi, Jat was produced before a special court and remanded to NIA custody till June 6. Officials are currently interrogating him to assess the extent of the espionage network and whether he had any direct links to the Pahalgam terror strike.

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just Six Days Before The Deadly Attack

'Pak spy' CRPF jawan arrested


A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Moti Ram Jat, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

Notably, he was transferred out of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir just six days before the deadly terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly Hindu tourists.

Moti Ram Jat Posted in High-Security Pahalgam Area

Jat was earlier posted with the 116th battalion of the CRPF stationed in the high-security zone of Pahalgam. His sudden transfer raised suspicions, especially after intelligence agencies linked him to classified data leaks that may have contributed to the attack.

According to NIA officials, Jat had been sharing sensitive military information since 2023 with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs). The shared data reportedly included operational movements, force deployment patterns, and the locations of critical Indian military installations—a serious breach of national security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CRPF Statement Confirms Social Media Violations

The CRPF released a statement confirming that Jat’s social media activity violated established military protocols, which led to a joint operation by central agencies and Army intelligence to monitor and flag his behaviour. Following his arrest, Jat was dismissed from service on May 21, 2025, under constitutional provisions and CRPF Rules.

NIA Interrogation and Legal Custody

After his arrest in Delhi, Jat was produced before a special court and remanded to NIA custody till June 6. Officials are currently interrogating him to assess the extent of the espionage network and whether he had any direct links to the Pahalgam terror strike.

In a broader crackdown, 13 people have been arrested across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in the past two weeks for their alleged roles in a Pakistan-based espionage network. These arrests point to a well-organized spy ring operating across northern India.

Social Media Influencers Among Accused Spies

Among those arrested are two women — Jyoti Malhotra from Haryana, with a YouTube following of 3.77 lakh subscribers and 1.33 lakh Instagram followers, and 31-year-old Guzala from Punjab.

Both women were reportedly in contact with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, who worked at the Pakistani High Commission in India.

On May 13, the Indian government expelled Danish for his alleged role in espionage activities. His communications with the suspects are now central to the NIA’s investigation into this growing spy ring.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Chaos Ensues At Liverpool Parade After A Car Rams Into Fans, Multiple Injuries Reported

Filed under

CRPF Spy Arrested Latest India News Pakistan spy

The 2025 American Music A

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need...
Donald Trump on May 20 sa

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear...
‘The Last of Us’ seas

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better...
'Pak spy' CRPF jawan arre

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just...
Deepika Padukone and Sand

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,...
Donald Trump

Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need...

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear War Scenario: Report

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear...

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better...

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,...

Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To Deposit ₹1,500

Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To...

Entertainment

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s

Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3 As Akshay Kumar Seeks ₹25 Crore In Damages

Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season