Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just Six Days Before The Deadly Attack

After his arrest in Delhi, Jat was produced before a special court and remanded to NIA custody till June 6. Officials are currently interrogating him to assess the extent of the espionage network and whether he had any direct links to the Pahalgam terror strike.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Moti Ram Jat, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

Notably, he was transferred out of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir just six days before the deadly terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly Hindu tourists.

Moti Ram Jat Posted in High-Security Pahalgam Area

Jat was earlier posted with the 116th battalion of the CRPF stationed in the high-security zone of Pahalgam. His sudden transfer raised suspicions, especially after intelligence agencies linked him to classified data leaks that may have contributed to the attack.

According to NIA officials, Jat had been sharing sensitive military information since 2023 with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs). The shared data reportedly included operational movements, force deployment patterns, and the locations of critical Indian military installations—a serious breach of national security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CRPF Statement Confirms Social Media Violations

The CRPF released a statement confirming that Jat’s social media activity violated established military protocols, which led to a joint operation by central agencies and Army intelligence to monitor and flag his behaviour. Following his arrest, Jat was dismissed from service on May 21, 2025, under constitutional provisions and CRPF Rules.

NIA Interrogation and Legal Custody

After his arrest in Delhi, Jat was produced before a special court and remanded to NIA custody till June 6. Officials are currently interrogating him to assess the extent of the espionage network and whether he had any direct links to the Pahalgam terror strike.

In a broader crackdown, 13 people have been arrested across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in the past two weeks for their alleged roles in a Pakistan-based espionage network. These arrests point to a well-organized spy ring operating across northern India.

Social Media Influencers Among Accused Spies

Among those arrested are two women — Jyoti Malhotra from Haryana, with a YouTube following of 3.77 lakh subscribers and 1.33 lakh Instagram followers, and 31-year-old Guzala from Punjab.

Both women were reportedly in contact with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, who worked at the Pakistani High Commission in India.

On May 13, the Indian government expelled Danish for his alleged role in espionage activities. His communications with the suspects are now central to the NIA’s investigation into this growing spy ring.