Is The Centre Offering Manmohan Singh’s Memorial Next To Pranab Mukherjee’s?

The central government has offered a plot of land in Delhi’s Rajghat complex to the family of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to build a memorial in his honor. Dr. Singh, who passed away in December 2023, served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and is widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic reforms in 1991. The proposed memorial will be located next to the memorial of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who served alongside Dr. Singh during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Land Allocation and Trust Formation

According to government sources, the land will be allocated once Dr. Singh’s family forms a trust to oversee the construction of the memorial. The government has also pledged to provide Rs 25 lakh to the trust for the memorial’s construction. The Rajghat complex, a prominent area in Delhi, is already home to memorials of several national leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi and former President Pranab Mukherjee.

A Legacy of Economic Reforms

Dr. Manmohan Singh is known by his work as a salvager of India’s economy. It was when he was Finance Minister in 1991 that he initiated high-profile economic reforms, which integrated India into international trade and investment, thereby turning the nation towards high economic growth. During his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, remarkable developments were observed in infrastructure, education, and social welfare projects.

Controversy Over Memorial Location

Following Dr. Singh’s death on December 26, 2023, the Congress party criticized the government for not promptly identifying a suitable location for his memorial. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) countered by pointing out that the Congress had not built a memorial for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, who also played a crucial role in India’s economic reforms.

This was a controversy that worsened when the government granted the land for Pranab Mukherjee‘s memorial in January 2024. Mukherjee, who was the President of India from 2012 to 2017, died in 2020. His daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gesture, insisting that the family had not sought the memorial.

In an online post, Sharmistha Mukherjee wrote, “Called on Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji to express thanks and gratitude from the core of my heart for his government’s decision to create a memorial for Baba. It’s more cherished considering that we didn’t ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM.”

She further told that the Congress had not conducted any condolence meeting for her father and questioned that party‘s selective approach towards paying homage to their leaders.

Rajghat Complex: A Symbol of National Pride

The Rajghat complex, located along the banks of the Yamuna River, is a revered site that houses memorials of India’s most prominent leaders. The addition of Dr. Manmohan Singh’s memorial will further enhance its significance as a place of national remembrance. The proposed site for Dr. Singh’s memorial is part of the ‘Rashtriya Samiti’ complex, which was also chosen for Pranab Mukherjee’s memorial.

The ball is now in the court of Dr. Singh’s family, who must form a trust to oversee the memorial’s construction. Once the trust is established, the government will formally allocate the land and provide the promised funds. The memorial will not only honor Dr. Singh’s contributions to the nation but also serve as a reminder of his enduring legacy in shaping modern India.