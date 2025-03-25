Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
Is The Mamata Banerjee Government Erasing Hindu Voters From The Voter's List?

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of selectively removing Hindu and Hindi-speaking voters from the electoral rolls under the pretext of eliminating bogus entries.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of selectively removing Hindu and Hindi-speaking voters from the electoral rolls under the pretext of eliminating bogus entries. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Adhikari claimed that several names had been struck off since February 27.

Hindu Voters Being Forced to Provide Proof?

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Adhikari, alleged, “Hindu voters are being targeted and removed from the voter list. I urge the Election Commission to dismiss the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Krishnanagar.” He further claimed that Hindu voters were being summoned and asked to prove that they were not Bangladeshis. “Those submitting Form 7 for objections are being coerced into providing additional proof,” he stated.

BJP has planned peaceful protests in Bagda and Krishnanagar, where the party has reportedly received the highest number of complaints regarding voter list irregularities.

TMC Dismisses Allegations

TMC leader Jayprakash Majumdar refuted the allegations, calling them baseless. “The fact is that BJP has been trying to include voters from Haryana and other states into Bengal’s electoral rolls. Now that their voter list manipulation has been exposed, they are attempting to divert attention by making false accusations against us,” Majumdar said.

Amit Malviya’s Allegations

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya also weighed in, accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of deliberately removing Hindu names while adding Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters, particularly in border districts.

“In Nadia, a BJP stronghold, for instance, after a request from one Abdul Rahman Sheikh, the BDO acted the same day to initiate the process of deleting 98 Hindu names from the electoral rolls. This is happening under direct orders from Mamata Banerjee, as she knows that Muslim voters back her en masse. The BDO plays a key role in the electoral roll preparation, and this is a calculated effort to disenfranchise Hindus,” Malviya alleged.

Also Read: Targeted Increase In Cattle Female-To-Male Ratio And Milk Production Plan In Telangana: Lok Sabha Budget Session 2025

