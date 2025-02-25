Is There A Tsunami Warning As Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Bay Of Bengal?

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal near Odisha’s Puri early Tuesday morning, sending mild tremors as far as Kolkata. While no damage or casualties have been reported, officials continue to monitor the situation.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal near Odisha’s coastal town of Puri at 6:10 AM on Tuesday. The tremors were felt in Kolkata, but there have been no immediate reports of damage, casualties, or tsunami warnings, according to authorities.

Earthquake Epicentre and Depth Details

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed that the earthquake’s epicentre was located in the Bay of Bengal at a latitude of 19.52°N and a longitude of 88.55°E. The quake occurred at a depth of 91 kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface.

As of now, officials have not reported any significant impact on life or property, and no official statements have been made by local authorities.

Recent Earthquake Activity in India

This earthquake follows a moderate-intensity tremor that struck Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district just two days earlier on Sunday morning. The earthquake in Mandi had a magnitude of 3.7, with its epicentre at 31.48°N latitude and 76.95°E longitude. The quake struck near Kiargi in the Sundernagar area at a shallow depth of 7 kilometres.

Mandi district falls within seismic zone 5, which is categorized as a high-risk region for earthquakes. The area has a history of seismic activity, making preparedness crucial for residents and authorities alike.

The Bay of Bengal’s Seismic and Tsunami Risks

The Bay of Bengal, along with its adjacent coastal regions, faces multiple natural hazards, including earthquakes, volcanic activity, tropical cyclones, storms, floods, and tsunamis. Despite this, the Indian Ocean has not traditionally been considered a high-risk zone for tsunamis compared to the Pacific Ocean.

While earthquakes in the Bay of Bengal region are common, major tsunamis are relatively rare, with recurrence intervals spanning several hundred years. Experts continue to monitor seismic activity to assess potential risks and ensure preparedness for any future events.

Authorities will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

