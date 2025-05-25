Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

The original photo was not of Jyoti Malhotra, but of former Congress MLA Aditi Singh, taken years ago.

A digitally altered image claiming to show Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan has gone viral on social media.

Several users on X circulated the photo with inflammatory captions. One post read: “Jyoti Malhotra from Haryana, who was caught spying for Pakistan, is with Rahul Gandhi. What a strange coincidence that every traitor and anti-national is seen with Rahul Gandhi!”

The implication was clear: an attempt to link the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha with someone accused of anti-national activities.

Truth Behind the Viral Photo

However, a simple reverse image search reveals the truth. The original photo was not of Jyoti Malhotra, but of former Congress MLA Aditi Singh, taken years ago. Multiple news outlets had published the photograph in 2017, showing Singh with Rahul Gandhi during her time in the Congress party.

Fact Check: Viral Photos of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra with Rahul Gandhi Are Fake and Morphedhttps://t.co/MZ4I1GRJA8 pic.twitter.com/iIIkFYmyMC — DFRAC Official (@dfrac_official) May 22, 2025

Fact-checking platforms confirmed that the viral image was morphed. In the original, Aditi Singh is seen wearing the same saree and standing in the same setting right down to the background details. Singh had herself shared the photo on social media years ago.

Aditi Singh, who represented Rae Bareli Sadar, later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2021.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra?

Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber with nearly 3.9 lakh subscribers, was arrested in April 2025 for alleged espionage. Authorities claim she had been in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani High Commission staffer, since November 2023.

Malhotra is accused of passing on sensitive information and attempting to portray a favorable image of Pakistan through her social media content. Danish was expelled from India on May 13 for espionage-related activities.

According to police, Malhotra had traveled to Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and other countries and was being developed as a “Pakistani asset.” She has been interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and military intelligence officials.

The viral photo linking Rahul Gandhi to Jyoti Malhotra is fake and misleading. It is a morphed version of an older, unrelated image featuring former Congress leader Aditi Singh. Sharing such doctored visuals spreads misinformation and can have serious political and legal implications.

