Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

The original photo was not of Jyoti Malhotra, but of former Congress MLA Aditi Singh, taken years ago.

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

A digitally altered image claiming to show Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan  has gone viral on social media.


A digitally altered image claiming to show Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan  has gone viral on social media. The misleading photo has sparked political controversy and fueled misinformation.

Several users on X circulated the photo with inflammatory captions. One post read: “Jyoti Malhotra from Haryana, who was caught spying for Pakistan, is with Rahul Gandhi. What a strange coincidence that every traitor and anti-national is seen with Rahul Gandhi!”

The implication was clear: an attempt to link the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha with someone accused of anti-national activities.

Truth Behind the Viral Photo

However, a simple reverse image search reveals the truth. The original photo was not of Jyoti Malhotra, but of former Congress MLA Aditi Singh, taken years ago. Multiple news outlets had published the photograph in 2017, showing Singh with Rahul Gandhi during her time in the Congress party.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fact-checking platforms confirmed that the viral image was morphed. In the original, Aditi Singh is seen wearing the same saree and standing in the same setting right down to the background details. Singh had herself shared the photo on social media years ago.

Aditi Singh, who represented Rae Bareli Sadar, later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2021.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra?

Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber with nearly 3.9 lakh subscribers, was arrested in April 2025 for alleged espionage. Authorities claim she had been in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani High Commission staffer, since November 2023.

Malhotra is accused of passing on sensitive information and attempting to portray a favorable image of Pakistan through her social media content. Danish was expelled from India on May 13 for espionage-related activities.

According to police, Malhotra had traveled to Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and other countries and was being developed as a “Pakistani asset.” She has been interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and military intelligence officials.

The viral photo linking Rahul Gandhi to Jyoti Malhotra is fake and misleading. It is a morphed version of an older, unrelated image featuring former Congress leader Aditi Singh. Sharing such doctored visuals spreads misinformation and can have serious political and legal implications.

ALSO READ: Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

Filed under

Jyoti Malhotra Rahul Gandhi

A digitally altered image

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth
Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions
Cities across the U.S. ar

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death
In a tragic road accident

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti
South Korean presidential

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline
Russia announced its troo

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season