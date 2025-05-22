Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ISI Sleeper Cell Busted in Delhi During Secret Operation; Nepali Agent Among Two Arrested | India News

ISI Sleeper Cell Busted in Delhi During Secret Operation; Nepali Agent Among Two Arrested | India News

In a covert operation that ran quietly between January and March 2025, Indian agencies busted a major ISI sleeper cell network operating in the country. Two suspected ISI agents, including one of Nepali origin, were arrested during the mission.

ISI Sleeper Cell Busted in Delhi During Secret Operation; Nepali Agent Among Two Arrested | India News

In a covert operation that ran quietly between January and March 2025, Indian agencies busted ISI sleeper cell network operating in India.


In a covert operation that ran quietly between January and March 2025, Indian agencies busted a major ISI sleeper cell network operating in the country. Two suspected ISI agents, including one of Nepali origin, were arrested during the mission. Delhi Police confirmed that both men are currently being held in Tihar Jail, and a chargesheet was filed in May following detailed investigations.

Nepali Man Turned Spy After Meeting ISI Handler in Qatar

One of the key arrests was Ansarul Mian Ansari, a man of Nepali origin, who was picked up from a hotel in Delhi. According to police sources, Ansarul used to work as a taxi driver in Qatar, where he first came in contact with an ISI handler.

“He told investigators that during his time in Qatar, he was approached by an ISI handler. After that, he was taken to Pakistan, trained by senior ISI officials for several days, and then sent to Delhi via Nepal,” a senior official revealed.

Secret Documents Recovered, Delhi Was Target

Police sources say Ansarul arrived in Delhi under instructions from the Pakistani spy agency ISI. He was allegedly carrying classified documents linked to Indian defense forces, which he had planned to copy onto a CD and send to Pakistan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The operation that led to his arrest was closely coordinated with central intelligence agencies and was kept under wraps until the chargesheet was officially filed this month.

Second Arrest Made in Ranchi After Interrogation

Following Ansarul’s arrest and interrogation, officials were able to track down and arrest a second suspect in Ranchi. Authorities have not released the name of the second individual yet, but both suspects are believed to be part of a larger spy network operating quietly in India.

“Both men are now in Tihar Jail and are facing charges under the Official Secrets Act,” said a source involved in the probe.

According to investigators, Ansarul was caught just in time, while allegedly preparing to cross into Pakistan again. They believe he came to Delhi specifically on ISI’s instructions and was attempting to send sensitive military data back across the border.

Central Agencies Monitoring Larger Network

This entire operation points to deeper infiltration attempts by Pakistan’s ISI, using sleeper cells that blend in quietly before activating for espionage tasks. Security agencies are now said to be monitoring other possible links and suspects who may have been part of the same network.

So far, officials have not confirmed how much data may have already been leaked, but they have recovered several classified documents during searches.

Operation Stayed Under Wraps for Months

The entire operation remained confidential for several months, with officials working behind the scenes to track movement, collect evidence, and piece together the full picture. Only after solid evidence was gathered did Delhi Police move ahead with the arrests and formal legal action.

With the chargesheet now filed and two men behind bars, investigators are continuing their efforts to uncover how widespread this ISI network might be, and whether more agents are still operating silently in different parts of the country.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

Delhi ISI Sleeper Cell

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand