ISI Sleeper Cell Busted in Delhi During Secret Operation; Nepali Agent Among Two Arrested | India News

In a covert operation that ran quietly between January and March 2025, Indian agencies busted a major ISI sleeper cell network operating in the country. Two suspected ISI agents, including one of Nepali origin, were arrested during the mission. Delhi Police confirmed that both men are currently being held in Tihar Jail, and a chargesheet was filed in May following detailed investigations.

Nepali Man Turned Spy After Meeting ISI Handler in Qatar

One of the key arrests was Ansarul Mian Ansari, a man of Nepali origin, who was picked up from a hotel in Delhi. According to police sources, Ansarul used to work as a taxi driver in Qatar, where he first came in contact with an ISI handler.

“He told investigators that during his time in Qatar, he was approached by an ISI handler. After that, he was taken to Pakistan, trained by senior ISI officials for several days, and then sent to Delhi via Nepal,” a senior official revealed.

Secret Documents Recovered, Delhi Was Target

Police sources say Ansarul arrived in Delhi under instructions from the Pakistani spy agency ISI. He was allegedly carrying classified documents linked to Indian defense forces, which he had planned to copy onto a CD and send to Pakistan.

The operation that led to his arrest was closely coordinated with central intelligence agencies and was kept under wraps until the chargesheet was officially filed this month.

Second Arrest Made in Ranchi After Interrogation

Following Ansarul’s arrest and interrogation, officials were able to track down and arrest a second suspect in Ranchi. Authorities have not released the name of the second individual yet, but both suspects are believed to be part of a larger spy network operating quietly in India.

“Both men are now in Tihar Jail and are facing charges under the Official Secrets Act,” said a source involved in the probe.

According to investigators, Ansarul was caught just in time, while allegedly preparing to cross into Pakistan again. They believe he came to Delhi specifically on ISI’s instructions and was attempting to send sensitive military data back across the border.

Central Agencies Monitoring Larger Network

This entire operation points to deeper infiltration attempts by Pakistan’s ISI, using sleeper cells that blend in quietly before activating for espionage tasks. Security agencies are now said to be monitoring other possible links and suspects who may have been part of the same network.

So far, officials have not confirmed how much data may have already been leaked, but they have recovered several classified documents during searches.

Operation Stayed Under Wraps for Months

The entire operation remained confidential for several months, with officials working behind the scenes to track movement, collect evidence, and piece together the full picture. Only after solid evidence was gathered did Delhi Police move ahead with the arrests and formal legal action.

With the chargesheet now filed and two men behind bars, investigators are continuing their efforts to uncover how widespread this ISI network might be, and whether more agents are still operating silently in different parts of the country.