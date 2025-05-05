Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  ISI Trained Commandos, 20 Foreign Terrorists Still Active In Kashmir: Sources

ISI Trained Commandos, 20 Foreign Terrorists Still Active In Kashmir: Sources

In a significant breakthrough in the probe into the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, intelligence agencies have unearthed disturbing links suggesting Pakistan’s direct involvement.

In a significant breakthrough in the probe into the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, intelligence agencies have unearthed disturbing links suggesting Pakistan’s direct involvement. Sources confirm that the terrorists involved had received specialised training mirroring that of Pakistan’s elite Special Services Group (SSG) commandos.

This revelation emerged during the interrogation of jailed Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigators believe this pattern reflects a deliberate ISI-backed strategy aimed at escalating violence in the Valley by deploying foreign-trained, militarised terrorist units.

15-20 Pakistani Terrorists Leading Sleeper Cells in Kashmir

Sources estimate that nearly 15 to 20 such Pakistani terrorists are currently operating inside Kashmir. These militants, all believed to have been trained in specialised camps, are reportedly commanding smaller groups of foreign ultras. Each cell is said to be assigned specific targets—mostly military convoys and crowded civilian locations—to inflict maximum damage and psychological fear.

Officials have also linked this group of highly-trained militants to multiple recent attacks, including:

  • Gagangir, Ganderbal: A targeted civilian attack that killed seven people.
  • Boota Pathri Ambush: A brutal assault on an army convoy, leading to the deaths of two soldiers and two civilian porters.

With the discovery of this pattern, Indian security forces have recalibrated their anti-terror operations, shifting focus to isolating and eliminating these trained infiltrators still embedded in remote pockets of the Valley.

Meanwhile, new footage has surfaced from April 22, the day of the Pahalgam massacre. The video shows terrified tourists running through a narrow street of the Basiran Valley as gunfire breaks out in the background. The clip, captured between 3:35 and 3:40 PM, offers a chilling window into the fear and chaos unleashed by the attackers.

