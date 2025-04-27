Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘ISIS-like’, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pakistan For Terror Attack In Pahalgam

‘ISIS-like’, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pakistan For Terror Attack In Pahalgam

Speaking at a public event in Maharashtra, Owaisi warned Pakistan that its nuclear power status would not shield it from consequences if it continued to target innocent civilians.

‘ISIS-like’, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pakistan For Terror Attack In Pahalgam

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi


AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday strongly condemned Pakistan for its alleged involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, calling the act “ISIS-like” and warning that Pakistan’s nuclear status will not shield it from consequences if it continues to target innocent civilians. Owaisi’s remarks came during a public event in Parbhani, Maharashtra.

Owaisi criticized Pakistan for claiming to be a nuclear power while engaging in cross-border terrorism. Speaking about the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, including a Nepalese national, Owaisi said, “Pakistan always talks about being a nuclear power; they need to remember that if they enter another country and kill innocent civilians, that country will not remain silent.”

The AIMIM leader went on to equate Pakistan’s actions to that of ISIS, adding, “No matter the government, by killing our people on our land, and targeting them based on religion, what ‘deen’ are you talking about? You have acted like the ISIS.”

Support for Kashmiris in Wake of Attack

In his address, Owaisi also emphasized the importance of supporting the people of Kashmir. He stated, “If Kashmir is our integral part, then Kashmiris are also our integral part… We cannot doubt the Kashmiris…” This statement highlighted his commitment to the unity of India and the integration of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The terror attack in Pahalgam, which took place near the famous Baisaran Meadow, is one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The April 22 incident left 26 people dead, with many others injured. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation into the attack, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has intensified its operations to track down and eliminate the terrorists responsible for the attack.

Nationwide Protests and Security Measures

The Pahalgam attack has sparked nationwide protests, with citizens demanding stronger action against Pakistan, accusing the neighboring country of supporting terrorism. In response to the attack, the Indian government has taken significant diplomatic steps. On April 23, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) condemned the attack, offered condolences to the victims’ families, and called for the quick recovery of those injured.

The CCS also noted the timing of the attack following successful elections in Jammu and Kashmir and amidst ongoing economic growth raising suspicions of foreign involvement. In a significant move, India has decided to withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the High Commission in Islamabad, reducing the staff at the mission from 55 to 30 by May 1.

India’s Strong Stand Against Cross-Border Terrorism

The government’s decision to downsize its diplomatic mission in Pakistan is seen as a clear signal that India will not tolerate acts of terrorism targeting its citizens. The country has vowed to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of its people, especially in light of the growing threats from across the border.

ALSO READ: India And France Set To Seal Rs 63,000 Crore Deal For 26 Rafale Marine Jets

Filed under

asaduddin owaisi Pahalgam attack

Indian diaspora organised

Indian Diaspora In Frankfurt Protests Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice For Victims
New York Knicks star guar

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Exits Game 4 With Ankle Injury, Returns To Boost Playoff Hopes
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owa

‘ISIS-like’, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pakistan For Terror Attack In Pahalgam
India and France are set

India And France Set To Seal Rs 63,000 Crore Deal For 26 Rafale Marine Jets
Royal Challengers Bangalo

RCB’s Record-Breaking Streak: Krunal Pandya And Virat Kohli Lead RCB To Historic Win Over DC...
Panic gripped passengers

Canadian National Arrested In Varanasi After Hoax Bomb Threat On IndiGo Flight
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Diaspora In Frankfurt Protests Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice For Victims

Indian Diaspora In Frankfurt Protests Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice For Victims

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Exits Game 4 With Ankle Injury, Returns To Boost Playoff Hopes

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Exits Game 4 With Ankle Injury, Returns To Boost Playoff Hopes

India And France Set To Seal Rs 63,000 Crore Deal For 26 Rafale Marine Jets

India And France Set To Seal Rs 63,000 Crore Deal For 26 Rafale Marine Jets

RCB’s Record-Breaking Streak: Krunal Pandya And Virat Kohli Lead RCB To Historic Win Over DC In IPL 2025

RCB’s Record-Breaking Streak: Krunal Pandya And Virat Kohli Lead RCB To Historic Win Over DC...

Canadian National Arrested In Varanasi After Hoax Bomb Threat On IndiGo Flight

Canadian National Arrested In Varanasi After Hoax Bomb Threat On IndiGo Flight

Entertainment

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After