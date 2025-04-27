‘ISIS-like’, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pakistan For Terror Attack In Pahalgam

Speaking at a public event in Maharashtra, Owaisi warned Pakistan that its nuclear power status would not shield it from consequences if it continued to target innocent civilians.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday strongly condemned Pakistan for its alleged involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, calling the act “ISIS-like” and warning that Pakistan’s nuclear status will not shield it from consequences if it continues to target innocent civilians. Owaisi’s remarks came during a public event in Parbhani, Maharashtra.

Owaisi criticized Pakistan for claiming to be a nuclear power while engaging in cross-border terrorism. Speaking about the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, including a Nepalese national, Owaisi said, “Pakistan always talks about being a nuclear power; they need to remember that if they enter another country and kill innocent civilians, that country will not remain silent.”

The AIMIM leader went on to equate Pakistan’s actions to that of ISIS, adding, “No matter the government, by killing our people on our land, and targeting them based on religion, what ‘deen’ are you talking about? You have acted like the ISIS.”

Support for Kashmiris in Wake of Attack

In his address, Owaisi also emphasized the importance of supporting the people of Kashmir. He stated, “If Kashmir is our integral part, then Kashmiris are also our integral part… We cannot doubt the Kashmiris…” This statement highlighted his commitment to the unity of India and the integration of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The terror attack in Pahalgam, which took place near the famous Baisaran Meadow, is one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The April 22 incident left 26 people dead, with many others injured. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation into the attack, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has intensified its operations to track down and eliminate the terrorists responsible for the attack.

Nationwide Protests and Security Measures

The Pahalgam attack has sparked nationwide protests, with citizens demanding stronger action against Pakistan, accusing the neighboring country of supporting terrorism. In response to the attack, the Indian government has taken significant diplomatic steps. On April 23, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) condemned the attack, offered condolences to the victims’ families, and called for the quick recovery of those injured.

The CCS also noted the timing of the attack following successful elections in Jammu and Kashmir and amidst ongoing economic growth raising suspicions of foreign involvement. In a significant move, India has decided to withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the High Commission in Islamabad, reducing the staff at the mission from 55 to 30 by May 1.

India’s Strong Stand Against Cross-Border Terrorism

The government’s decision to downsize its diplomatic mission in Pakistan is seen as a clear signal that India will not tolerate acts of terrorism targeting its citizens. The country has vowed to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of its people, especially in light of the growing threats from across the border.

ALSO READ: India And France Set To Seal Rs 63,000 Crore Deal For 26 Rafale Marine Jets