LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh jet crash Indian Politicians Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Indian Politicians Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Indian Politicians Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Indian Politicians Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh jet crash Indian Politicians Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Indian Politicians Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Indian Politicians Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Indian Politicians Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025
Home > India > ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat

ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat

The ISKCON temple at Mumbai’s Girgaon Chowpatty received a hoax bomb threat email claiming explosives were planted on the premises. Police and BDDS conducted a thorough check but found nothing. The incident comes amid similar threats in Amritsar, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Hoax bomb threat rattles Mumbai’s ISKCON temple as similar security scares rise across India.
Hoax bomb threat rattles Mumbai’s ISKCON temple as similar security scares rise across India.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 10:52:21 IST

Mumbai’s iconic ISKCON temple at Girgaon Chowpatty received a hoax bomb threat email on Sunday, sparked panic and prompted a swift security response. The email claimed that 5 RDX IEDs had been planted on the temple premises and would explode within 16 hours if the Tamil Nadu government and police failed to implement recommendations made by various state committees.

After the warning, a search team from the police in the area and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) searched the temple compound thoroughly. Nothing suspicious or explosive was discovered in the sweep, verifying that the threat was false.

As per police, a complaint has been lodged formally on the basis of Rahul Govekar’s statement who has been the security manager at the temple since 2017. Govekar, a resident on the temple complex, keeps checking security systems such as CCTV cameras, fire alarm system, and incoming emails daily. While he was checking the official email account, he found the threatening message and reported it to the authorities at once.

Bomb Threats in Delhi and Bengaluru schools

In previous week several schools in Delhi and Bengaluru have also received bomb threats in the last few months, triggering concern over the rising number of incidents across the nation. 

The bomb threat hoax at the ISKCON temple is not unusual. Previously, there was also a bomb threat to Amritsar Airport after an anonymous person called and alerted them of an explosion. The authorities have started an inquiry and are investigating the number from which the call was made. Security has been increased around and inside the airport.

To the already mounting worries, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has been receiving several email threats of late threatening attacks on the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The SGPC lodged new complaints with the police calling for a proper inquiry into the threats.

ALSO READ: 40 Bengaluru Schools Receives Bomb Threats Emails, Police Launch Massive Search

Tags: bomb threatISKCON Temple Bomb Threat

More News

MLS All Star Game: MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars: Your Ultimate Preview And Viewing Guide
Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crash: Death Toll Rises to At Least 27, Including 25 Children
Big Box Office Clash On August 1: Dhadak 2 Vs Son of Sardaar 2 — Which One Will You Watch?
ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat
Gold Price Today: Will The Prices Of Safe Asset Go Lower? Buy Before The Festive Sesaon Arrives- Check Rates In Your City
IMF’s Gita Gopinath To Resign In August, Will Return to Harvard University
CBSE Mandates High‑Resolution CCTV with Audio in Schools to Enhance Safety
How Early Gadget Use Harms Your Child’s Brain, Eyesight And Mental Health
From Runways to Power Plays: What to Expect in The Devil Wears Prada 2
What Is A ‘Zero-Day’ Exploit? Microsoft SharePoint Hack Putting Govts at Risk | Explained
ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat
ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat
ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat
ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?