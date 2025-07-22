ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat

Mumbai’s iconic ISKCON temple at Girgaon Chowpatty received a hoax bomb threat email on Sunday, sparked panic and prompted a swift security response. The email claimed that 5 RDX IEDs had been planted on the temple premises and would explode within 16 hours if the Tamil Nadu government and police failed to implement recommendations made by various state committees.

After the warning, a search team from the police in the area and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) searched the temple compound thoroughly. Nothing suspicious or explosive was discovered in the sweep, verifying that the threat was false.

As per police, a complaint has been lodged formally on the basis of Rahul Govekar’s statement who has been the security manager at the temple since 2017. Govekar, a resident on the temple complex, keeps checking security systems such as CCTV cameras, fire alarm system, and incoming emails daily. While he was checking the official email account, he found the threatening message and reported it to the authorities at once.

Bomb Threats in Delhi and Bengaluru schools

In previous week several schools in Delhi and Bengaluru have also received bomb threats in the last few months, triggering concern over the rising number of incidents across the nation.

The bomb threat hoax at the ISKCON temple is not unusual. Previously, there was also a bomb threat to Amritsar Airport after an anonymous person called and alerted them of an explosion. The authorities have started an inquiry and are investigating the number from which the call was made. Security has been increased around and inside the airport.

To the already mounting worries, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has been receiving several email threats of late threatening attacks on the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The SGPC lodged new complaints with the police calling for a proper inquiry into the threats.

ALSO READ: 40 Bengaluru Schools Receives Bomb Threats Emails, Police Launch Massive Search