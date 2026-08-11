ISKCON Vrindavan Issues Strict Dress Code: Why Selfies and Photography Are Banned Inside Temple

The ISKCON temple in the Mathura-Vrindavan region has introduced stricter guidelines for devotees and visitors in an effort to maintain spiritual decorum within its premises. The new rules restrict short or reveal attire and ban photography, selfies, and video recording in key areas of the temple. The decision comes amid rising concerns among religious authorities that visitors are increasingly treating sacred spaces as casual tourist destinations and social media backdrops.

What Devotees Can and Cannot Wear

Under the updated guidelines, visitors must dress modestly when entering the temple. Outfits that expose the shoulders or knees—including shorts, sleeveless tops, miniskirts, and cropped pants will no longer be allowed. Instead, temple authorities encourage traditional or conservative attire. Clothing like sarees, salwar-kameez, kurta-pyjamas, and full-length trousers are considered appropriate for darshan and prayers. The goal is to preserve the temple’s sacred character and ensure that everyone dresses with reverence.

Why Selfies and Photography Are Banned

Alongside the dress code, the temple is cracking down on mobile phone usage. Taking photos, recording videos, and posing for selfies in sacred areas are now strictly prohibited. Temple management noted that social media activity creates constant distractions, interrupting the quiet devotion of visitors. Furthermore, in high-footfall areas, people stopping to snap photos often block pathways, causing delays for other devotees waiting in line for darshan.

What Visitors Should Keep in Mind

By enforcing these guidelines, temple authorities hope to restore focus to faith, discipline, and respectful worship. Visitors planning a trip to ISKCON Vrindavan are advised to check local signage and follow on-site staff instructions regarding attire, photography, and mobile phone use before entering.

Also Read: Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana In 2nd Dope Test Following Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident: Reports