Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Islam Condemns Terrorism, Terror Organisations Used Religion To Justify Killing Of People’ Says Asaduddin Owaisi

‘Islam Condemns Terrorism, Terror Organisations Used Religion To Justify Killing Of People’ Says Asaduddin Owaisi

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, is on a multi-nation tour to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and to reinforce India’s stance on cross-border terrorism.

‘Islam Condemns Terrorism, Terror Organisations Used Religion To Justify Killing Of People’ Says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned the misuse of religion by terror organisations, asserting that Islam does not endorse terrorism.


All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned the misuse of religion by terror organisations, asserting that Islam does not endorse terrorism. Speaking in Bahrain as part of an all-party Indian delegation, Owaisi said that terrorist groups wrongly invoke religious justifications for killing innocent people.

“These terrorist organisations have justified the killings of innocents in India by quoting Quranic verses out of context. Islam categorically condemns terrorism. The Quran states that killing one innocent person is akin to killing the whole of humanity,” said Owaisi during an interaction with prominent personalities in Bahrain.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, is on a multi-nation tour to brief international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and to reinforce India’s stance on cross-border terrorism. The team includes members from multiple parties, including BJP, AIMIM, and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad stressed the need for stronger international cooperation to combat terrorism. “We need support from every international forum, including the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation). We are not against any country, but we urge Pakistan to dismantle its terror infrastructure and take concrete action against terrorists,” Azad said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP MP S Phangnon Konyak also urged Bahrain to hold Pakistan accountable for continuing terror activities since the partition. “The Indian government is clear if attacked again, we will respond firmly. Pakistan must take responsibility for its actions,” she said.

The seven-member delegation, which includes MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, and Ambassador Harsh Shringla, is engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The initiative aims to counter global misinformation about India’s counter-terrorism efforts and highlight its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Issues Fresh Travel Advisory: Flight Operations Are Back To Normal After Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR

Filed under

AIMIM chief Owaisi Indian delegation

A digitally altered image

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth
Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions
Cities across the U.S. ar

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death
In a tragic road accident

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti
South Korean presidential

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline
Russia announced its troo

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season