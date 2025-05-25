‘Islam Condemns Terrorism, Terror Organisations Used Religion To Justify Killing Of People’ Says Asaduddin Owaisi

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, is on a multi-nation tour to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and to reinforce India’s stance on cross-border terrorism.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned the misuse of religion by terror organisations, asserting that Islam does not endorse terrorism. Speaking in Bahrain as part of an all-party Indian delegation, Owaisi said that terrorist groups wrongly invoke religious justifications for killing innocent people.

“These terrorist organisations have justified the killings of innocents in India by quoting Quranic verses out of context. Islam categorically condemns terrorism. The Quran states that killing one innocent person is akin to killing the whole of humanity,” said Owaisi during an interaction with prominent personalities in Bahrain.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, is on a multi-nation tour to brief international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and to reinforce India’s stance on cross-border terrorism. The team includes members from multiple parties, including BJP, AIMIM, and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad stressed the need for stronger international cooperation to combat terrorism. “We need support from every international forum, including the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation). We are not against any country, but we urge Pakistan to dismantle its terror infrastructure and take concrete action against terrorists,” Azad said.

BJP MP S Phangnon Konyak also urged Bahrain to hold Pakistan accountable for continuing terror activities since the partition. “The Indian government is clear if attacked again, we will respond firmly. Pakistan must take responsibility for its actions,” she said.

The seven-member delegation, which includes MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, and Ambassador Harsh Shringla, is engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The initiative aims to counter global misinformation about India’s counter-terrorism efforts and highlight its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

