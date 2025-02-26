Islamic Centre of India Launches ‘Ramadan Helpline‘; Here Are Its Key Features

The helpline, inaugurated on Tuesday by the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, will be operational daily from 2 PM to 4 PM, starting from the first day of Ramzan.

The Islamic Centre of India has launched a dedicated ‘Ramadan Helpline’ to assist people with their queries regarding fasting (roza), sehri, iftar, namaz, zakat, taraweeh, sadqa, and other religious practices associated with the holy month of Ramzan.

The helpline, inaugurated on Tuesday by the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, will be operational daily from 2 PM to 4 PM, starting from the first day of Ramzan.

This helpline, considered a unique initiative in the country, aims to provide accurate religious guidance to Muslims not just in India but across the world. People can seek answers from scholars by directly calling the helpline, sending queries via WhatsApp, or reaching out through email.

A Trusted Source for Religious Guidance

Highlighting the importance of the helpline, Maulana Khalid Rasheed said, “It is necessary to know the correct religious practices. The Holy Quran instructs believers to seek guidance from knowledgeable individuals if they are unsure about something. This helpline will ensure that people can practice their faith with clarity and confidence.”

The helpline was first established in 2002 under the supervision of Walid Majid Hazrat Maulana Ahmed Miyan Farangi Mahali. Over the years, it has become a reliable source of religious assistance, receiving queries from various parts of the country and even from abroad.

Key Features of the ‘Ramadan Helpline’

Provides guidance on all aspects of Ramzan, including fasting, prayers, charity, and Islamic rituals.

Accessible via phone, WhatsApp, and email.

Operates daily from 2 PM to 4 PM during Ramzan.

Open to inquiries from both India and other countries.

How to Contact the Helpline

People seeking assistance can contact the helpline at the following numbers:

Call on: 9415102947, 7007705774, 9140427677

Email: [email protected]



The sighting of the crescent moon for Ramzan is expected on February 28, marking the beginning of the holy month. Muslims worldwide will observe fasting, prayers, and charity throughout this sacred period.

