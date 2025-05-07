Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
Israel Envoy Backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Says ‘Very Proud Of The Operation, Name Is inspiring’

Operation Sindoor, Shoshani said, "India has the right to self-defence. I think it's a very clear message from India to the rest of the world".

Israel Envoy Backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Says ‘Very Proud Of The Operation, Name Is inspiring’


Consul General of Israel at Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, on Wednesday hailed ‘Operation Sindoor’ which was undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces. Affirming that Israel stands with India in this right to self-defence, Shoshani said India and the rest of the world will not tolerate any terror activities be it in the Wet Asia or in India.

Speaking to ANI about Operation Sindoor, Shoshani said, “India has the right to self-defence. I think it’s a very clear message from India to the rest of the world”.

He said that it was “essential to send the message to the terrorists. That was an action of self-defence, and I’m very proud of this operation.”Expressing his views on the nomenclature of the precision strikes carried out by India, he said that the name Operation Sindoor “touched my heart”.

“It’s a very sophisticated name, it’s symbolic and inspiring as well. It’s really dramatic, the name is very right to the point.”

“Will not tolerate any terror activities”

Speaking about the future of the escalation, the Israeli Envoy said, “I don’t know, but I have to say that the message to the terrorists was very very, very clear. India and the rest of the world will not tolerate any terror activities in the world. It doesn’t matter if it’s in in the Middle East or in India. Terror organisation needs to know that action like that are going to get responded by retaliation”.

He added, “We will not tolerate any terror activities against our beloved homelands.”

Deliver justice to the victims

On Wednesday, during a press conference in New Delhi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, “Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed… The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives”.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family…the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir,” he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: Rahul Gandhi Sends ‘Best Wishes, Much Love’ To Indian Armed Forces

