Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  Israeli Tourist's Male Friend Found Dead In Canal After Hampi Attack – What Happened?

Israeli Tourist’s Male Friend Found Dead In Canal After Hampi Attack – What Happened?

Israeli tourist, homestay owner gang-raped near Hampi; Odisha tourist killed. FIR registered, police launch manhunt.

Israeli Tourist’s Male Friend Found Dead In Canal After Hampi Attack – What Happened?


A horrific crime has emerged from Karnataka’s historic town of Hampi, where a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old homestay owner were gang-raped near Sanapur Lake on Thursday night. Three male companions, who were with them, were also attacked and thrown into a canal. One of the men, a tourist from Odisha, was found dead the next morning.

According to India Today and PTI, the incident took place between 11 and 11:30 PM when the group of tourists had gone stargazing by the Tungabhadra Canal after dinner. The group consisted of an Israeli tourist, a female homestay owner, and three male tourists from Odisha, Maharashtra, and the United States.

Attack Near Sanapur Lake

As reported by PTI, the group was sitting by the canal, playing music when three bike-borne men approached them, asking for directions to a petrol pump. When told there was none nearby, the men demanded money. Even after receiving Rs 20, they insisted on more. An argument escalated into violence as the attackers, who spoke Kannada and Telugu, began assaulting the group.

As per the FIR cited by PTI, the assailants forcibly pushed the male tourists into the canal. While they struggled to get out, two of the three attackers raped the homestay owner and the Israeli tourist. They also robbed them of Rs 9,500 and two mobile phones before escaping.

Victims and Police Investigation

Two of the male tourists, one from Maharashtra and one from the US, managed to escape the canal and seek help. However, the Odisha tourist tragically did not survive. His body was recovered the following morning by rescue teams.

According to India Today, senior police officer Lokesh Kumar confirmed the details, stating, “The victims had gone to stargaze near the lake when three men approached them, asking for money. When they refused, the attackers turned violent, sexually assaulted the women, and threw the men into the canal.”

A special police team, assisted by fire department officials and dog squads, has launched an investigation to track down the suspects. An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

  • Section 70(1) – Gang rape
  • Section 109 – Attempt to murder
  • Section 309(6) – Theft and extortion
  • Section 311 – Robbery causing death or serious injury

With the recovery of the Odisha tourist’s body, additional murder charges may be added.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and working with informants to locate the attackers.

