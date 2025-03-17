ISRO Chief Announces Centre’s Approval Of Chandrayaan-5 Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has received approval from the government to proceed with the ambitious Chandrayaan-5 mission. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan made the announcement on Sunday, March 16, 2025, highlighting that the mission will be conducted in collaboration with Japan.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has received approval from the government to proceed with the ambitious Chandrayaan-5 mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has received approval from the government to proceed with the ambitious Chandrayaan-5 mission. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan made the announcement on Sunday, March 16, 2025, highlighting that the mission will be conducted in collaboration with Japan.

Narayanan, who was recently felicitated for assuming the role of ISRO Chairman, revealed key details about the mission, stating that unlike Chandrayaan-3, which carried a 25-kg rover named ‘Prayagyaan,’ the upcoming Chandrayaan-5 mission will feature a much heavier 250-kg rover. This advanced rover aims to conduct detailed studies of the Moon’s surface and composition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chandrayaan Missions: A Look Back at India’s Lunar Exploration

India’s Chandrayaan program has played a crucial role in expanding knowledge about the Moon. The first mission, Chandrayaan-1, launched successfully in 2008, and helped create chemical, mineralogical, and photo-geologic maps of the Moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-2, launched in 2019, carried a lander and rover, but the mission ended when the lander crashed during its descent.

Despite this setback, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continued to function and sent back hundreds of high-resolution images of the lunar surface. The lessons learned from Chandrayaan-2 led to the development of Chandrayaan-3, which was designed to demonstrate India’s ability to achieve a soft landing on the Moon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On August 23, 2023, the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft-landed near the Moon’s south pole, making India the first country to achieve this feat in that region. The mission was hailed as a major milestone in India’s space exploration journey.

Chandrayaan-5 and ISRO’s Future Plans

Speaking about ISRO’s future goals, Narayanan confirmed that Chandrayaan-4 is expected to launch in 2027. This mission will have a significant objective—to collect samples of lunar soil and return them to Earth for in-depth scientific study. Such a mission would mark another giant leap in India’s space ambitions.

Regarding Chandrayaan-5, Narayanan stated, “Just three days back, we got the approval for the Chandrayaan-5 mission. We will be doing it in association with Japan.” The partnership with Japan is expected to bring cutting-edge technology and expertise to the mission, enhancing its scientific potential.

India’s Vision for Space Exploration

Beyond the Chandrayaan missions, ISRO has several ambitious projects in the pipeline. One of the most significant is the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human spaceflight program, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space. Additionally, Narayanan mentioned plans to establish India’s own space station, named the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. This project would provide India with an independent space research facility, further solidifying the country’s presence in the global space sector.

With the approval of Chandrayaan-5 and a clear roadmap for upcoming space missions, India continues to push the boundaries of space exploration, cementing its position as a major player in global space research and technology.