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Home > India News > ISRO Privatisation Rumours Debunked: Space Agency Explains Its Bigger Role in India’s New Space Push

ISRO Privatisation Rumours Debunked: Space Agency Explains Its Bigger Role in India’s New Space Push

ISRO has dismissed claims of privatisation, saying India’s space reforms will expand private participation while strengthening the agency’s role in frontier research, strategic missions and space exploration.

ISRO (Photo: Wikipedia)
ISRO (Photo: Wikipedia)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 21:47 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has dismissed reports and speculation suggesting that the country’s premier space agency could be privatised or see its role reduced. Calling such claims “baseless and incorrect”, ISRO said it will continue to play a central role in India’s space programme despite major reforms that are opening the sector to private companies, startups, academia and public sector undertakings (PSUs). The clarification comes amid growing private participation in India’s rapidly expanding space sector.

“What is changing is not the importance of ISRO, but the scale and structure of India’s space ecosystem,” the space agency said.

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ISRO Says Its Role in India’s Space Programme Will Continue

ISRO said it will remain India’s principal institution for advanced space research and technology development. The agency will also continue to lead national and strategic missions, space science, exploration and the development of critical space technologies.

Space sector reform measures of India are not intended for the replacement of ISRO with private players. Rather, the aim is to develop a broader environment in which many different organisations can take part in realising space dreams of the nation.

As per ISRO, increasing involvement of private sector companies will help it to be able to concentrate on more challenging endeavours as well as future generation technology development.

India Space Reforms to Expand Private Sector Participation

The measures introduced since 2020, followed by further enhancement in the 2023 Indian Space Policy, are meant to build a better and competitive Indian space ecosystem. FDI liberalisation process will also help in furthering the development of the sector.

With the help of the new policy framework, private companies, start-ups, academic institutions and PSUs have been invited to join the process of space exploration and related business.

ISRO stressed that this should be viewed as “ecosystem expansion and capability multiplication”, and not as privatisation of the space agency. The larger ecosystem could help India increase innovation, manufacturing capacity and commercial opportunities in the global space industry.

ISRO to Focus on Frontier Technologies and Major Space Missions

As private companies take a bigger role in established technologies, ISRO plans to concentrate more resources on advanced research and difficult missions. Its key focus areas will include frontier technologies, human spaceflight, next-generation launch systems, deep-space exploration and planetary missions.

ISRO will also continue working on strategic national capabilities and critical technologies.

The agency said it will develop advanced payloads for communication, navigation and Earth observation. Work will also continue on advanced sensors, propulsion systems and other important space technologies. This approach could allow ISRO’s scientific teams to spend more time on research and missions that require specialised expertise.

Private Companies to Scale Mature Space Technologies

ISRO said mature technologies and systems that are already well established can increasingly be manufactured and scaled by private companies and PSUs. The agency has already transferred several technologies to industry. However, ISRO clarified that such technology transfers do not mean it is stepping away from those areas.

Instead, the move is aimed at supporting large-scale production, commercialisation, innovation and access to global markets. Established systems such as mature launch vehicles, routine satellites and other proven technologies could increasingly be produced by industry through competitive processes. Private companies can bring investment, manufacturing capacity and faster scaling, while ISRO focuses on research and advanced missions.

What India’s Growing Private Space Sector Means for ISRO

ISRO described the new model as an “ISRO-led national space ecosystem”. Under this structure, ISRO will retain its scientific and strategic responsibilities, while private industry will play a bigger role in manufacturing and scaling established technologies. The reforms are therefore not about reducing ISRO’s importance.

Instead, India is expanding the number of players in the space sector while allowing ISRO to focus on more complex, strategic and frontier technologies. With private companies becoming increasingly active in launch vehicles, satellites, Earth observation and other space applications, India’s space industry is expected to grow rapidly. 

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ISRO Privatisation Rumours Debunked: Space Agency Explains Its Bigger Role in India’s New Space Push
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