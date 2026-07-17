Why Are Scientists Quitting ISRO? Inside India’s Space Agency, Its NASA Comparison And Upcoming Missions

More than 100 scientists have resigned or taken voluntary retirement from ISRO in the past few months, forcing the Department of Space (DoS) to intervene as India’s biggest space missions gather pace. The government has now tightened the rules for scientists working on flagship programmes such as Gaganyaan, making it harder for them to leave. Under a July 14 memorandum, resignations and voluntary retirement requests linked to these critical missions will no longer receive routine approvals and must instead be cleared by the Department of Space. The move underlines a growing concern: why are experienced scientists leaving ISRO at a time when India’s space ambitions are expanding faster than ever?

Reportedly, the departures are relatively small compared to ISRO’s workforce of more than 14,600 employees, but officials believe the impact is far greater because many of those leaving have years of specialised experience gained through missions such as Chandrayaan-3, SpaDeX and Gaganyaan. Replacing that expertise is far more difficult than simply hiring fresh graduates.

Why ISRO scientists are moving to private space companies in growing numbers

The biggest reason behind the shift is India’s rapidly expanding private space industry. Since the sector was opened to private participation in 2020, companies including Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Pixxel, Bellatrix Aerospace, Dhruva Space and Digantara have begun building rockets, satellites, propulsion systems and space-based services at a pace that barely existed a few years ago.

For many scientists, these companies offer opportunities that are difficult to ignore. As per reports, higher salaries, stock options, faster promotions, flexible work culture and leadership roles early in a career have made private firms an attractive alternative to ISRO. Engineers also get the chance to take new ideas from the design stage to working hardware much more quickly than in a traditional government organisation. The trend has gathered further momentum because several retired and former senior ISRO officials have launched or mentored aerospace startups, creating career opportunities that did not exist for India’s space engineers in the past.

Why ISRO is facing pressure beyond talent loss as key missions slip behind schedule

The migration to private companies is only part of the story. As per reports, ISRO is also dealing with delays in several major missions. Projects including the Gaganyaan G1 test flight, SSLV-L1, GSLV-F17 and the industry-built PSLV-N1 have all moved beyond their announced timelines.

The twin PSLV setbacks earlier this year have further slowed launch activities, and the agency is yet to publicly release a detailed failure assessment. At the same time, multiple current and former officials, speaking privately, have suggested that technical and administrative decisions are becoming increasingly centralised within the Chairman’s Office. According to them, this has slowed approvals and reduced operational flexibility across parts of the organisation.

How ISRO compares with NASA and why experts want a new employment model

Reports say that senior officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, believe ISRO could benefit from adopting elements of the employment model used by agencies such as NASA and the European Space Agency. Unlike a purely permanent workforce, NASA combines civil servants, contractors and project-specific hires, allowing it to remain flexible while retaining critical institutional knowledge.

Many space policy experts believe a similar hybrid system could help ISRO keep experienced scientists while making recruitment more adaptable. As private companies take on a larger role, the national space agency can increasingly focus on mission design and systems engineering, human spaceflight, deep-space exploration and advanced research areas such as reusable rockets and nuclear propulsion.

Why retaining experienced ISRO scientists has become as important as recruiting them

The Department of Space’s latest directive reflects concern that the loss of experienced scientists could affect nationally important programmes. Reportedly, scientists working on Gaganyaan and other flagship missions will now require departmental approval before leaving, highlighting the strategic importance of retaining specialised talent.

The broader picture also shows how India’s space sector has changed. For decades, ISRO was almost the only destination for ambitious aerospace engineers. Today, it sits at the centre of a much larger ecosystem where private companies offer competitive pay, quicker career growth and the chance to build cutting-edge space technology. For ISRO, the challenge is no longer only producing successful missions. It is ensuring that the scientists who helped build India’s space programme choose to stay as the country’s next generation of missions moves from the drawing board to launch pad.

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