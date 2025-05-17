Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
ISRO Set For 101st Launch: PSLV-C61 EOS-09 Mission Date, Time And Key Details

ISRO's PSLV-C61 carrying EOS-09 satellite will launch at 5:59 AM on May 18 from Sriharikota. The Earth observation satellite will support imaging, farming, and disaster relief.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially started the 22-hour countdown for the launch of its PSLV-C61 rocket carrying the Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-09. The launch is scheduled for 5:59 AM on May 18 from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

This mission marks the 101st space launch by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency and the 63rd flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

ISRO sources confirmed, “The countdown began at 7:59 AM on Saturday, lasting 22 hours before the scheduled launch.”

The EOS-09 (also referred to as RISAT-1B) is an advanced earth imaging satellite weighing approximately 1,696.24 kg. It is designed to capture high-resolution images of Earth’s surface in all weather conditions, offering round-the-clock imaging capabilities.

The satellite’s applications are far-reaching, serving crucial sectors like agriculture, forestry monitoring, disaster management, urban planning, and national security.

In an update posted on its official website, ISRO stated, “12 hours to ISRO’s 101st space launch. PSLV-C61 is mission-ready.”

EOS-09 will join India’s constellation of Earth Observation satellites, complementing data from Resourcesat, Cartosat, and RISAT-2B series. It is a follow-on satellite to EOS-04 launched in 2022 and is built to enhance observation frequency and ensure continuous remote sensing data for various operational uses across the country.

The PSLV-C61 is expected to deliver the satellite into a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO) after a 17-minute journey from lift-off. Once the satellite reaches the desired orbit, ISRO scientists will use Orbit Change Thrusters (OCT) to gradually reduce the satellite’s altitude to suit operational needs.

According to ISRO, EOS-09 is designed for a mission life of 5 years. To ensure a debris-free space mission, sufficient fuel has been allocated to de-orbit the satellite at the end of its life, reducing it to an altitude where it will naturally decay within two years.

With this launch, ISRO continues to advance India’s remote sensing capabilities and support real-time solutions for sectors crucial to both economic development and national resilience.

