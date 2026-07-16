ISRO Tightens Exit Rules For Scientists. What’s Driving The Sudden Move?

ISRO has tightened the process for scientists seeking voluntary retirement or resignation after reporting a rise in exits from the country’s premier space agency, particularly among those working on strategically important programmes such as Gaganyaan. In a July 14 Office Memorandum, the Department of Space said the increasing number of requests from Group ‘A’ scientific and technical personnel was affecting projects of national importance. The move means ISRO scientists associated with key missions will no longer have their requests processed routinely, as the government seeks to ensure continuity in critical programmes, including India’s first human spaceflight mission.

As per reports, the memorandum said, “Off late, it has been noticed that there has been a spate of requests of voluntary retirement and resignations from Group A Scientific/Technical personnel of ISRO, including those associated with the prestigious Gaganyaan mission, severely impacting the implementation of projects of national importance.”

New ISRO policy makes resignations subject to higher approval

Reportedly, under the revised procedure, requests from Group ‘A’ scientific and technical personnel working on major ISRO missions will require recommendations from Centre Directors before being sent to the Department of Space for a final decision.

The memorandum further stated, “Any such requests received from Scientific/Technical personnel even of and below the rank of Scientists/Engineer SG may be sent to the Department with clear recommendations of Directors/Heads of centres of Units for final decision.” The department said resignations and voluntary retirement requests would no longer be accepted as “a matter of routine.”

ISRO balances staff retention with Gaganyaan and launch plans

Reports say that the decision comes amid reports of rising resignations at ISRO and a temporary slowdown in launches. The agency has not returned to the launch pad since the failure of a PSLV mission in January. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, considered ISRO’s most reliable launcher, has suffered two consecutive failures within the past year, the first such back-to-back setbacks in recent years. The latest failure in January led ISRO to suspend PSLV launches.

Even as it deals with those challenges, ISRO continues preparations for Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight mission. The space agency is targeting the first uncrewed test flight of the ambitious programme later this year, making the retention of experienced scientists a priority.

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