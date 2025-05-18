Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fails After Third Stage Glitch, EOS-09 Satellite Deployment Unsuccessful

ISRO's PSLV-C61 mission failed after a glitch during the third stage, halting the deployment of EOS-09 satellite. Investigation is underway, says chairman V Narayanan.

ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fails After Third Stage Glitch, EOS-09 Satellite Deployment Unsuccessful


The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) faced an unexpected setback on Sunday when its PSLV-C61 mission, carrying the EOS-09 satellite, failed to reach its intended orbit due to an issue during the third stage of the launch.

The PSLV-C61 rocket lifted off at 5:59 AM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking ISRO’s 101st launch. However, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed soon after the launch that the mission could not be accomplished.

“During the functioning of the third stage, we are seeing an observation, and the mission could not be accomplished. After the analysis, we shall come back,” Narayanan said.

Launch Progressed Normally Until Third Stage

According to ISRO, the PSLV-C61 vehicle functioned normally through the first and second stages, but a technical anomaly was detected in the third stage. The failure ultimately led to the EOS-09 satellite not being placed in orbit.

This was the 63rd flight of the PSLV and the 27th using the PSLV-XL configuration, known for its enhanced capabilities. The mission aimed to reinforce India’s space-based earth observation capabilities.

EOS-09 Satellite: A Key Earth Observation Mission

Weighing approximately 1,696.24 kilograms, the EOS-09 (also known as RISAT-1B) was part of India’s plan to enhance real-time remote sensing coverage across vast geographical areas. It was designed to support users engaged in operational applications requiring all-weather observation capabilities.

EOS-09 was a repeat mission to EOS-04, launched in 2022, and followed in the lineage of RISAT-1, offering similar advanced configurations for earth observation.

Rituals and Expectations Preceded the Launch

Just two days before the launch, ISRO Chairman Narayanan visited the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati to offer prayers for the mission’s success. He had described the mission as a milestone for the organization.

“This 101st mission with PSLV-C61 will mark a major milestone for ISRO, showcasing India’s all-weather earth observation capabilities and reinforcing the country’s commitment to space-based solutions,” Narayanan had stated prior to the launch.

Investigation Underway

The National mission control teams have now initiated a thorough investigation to analyze the anomaly during the third stage. ISRO has not yet revealed further technical details but is expected to share updates following its assessment.

This rare failure highlights the inherent challenges of space missions, despite ISRO’s consistent track record of successful launches over the past few years.

EOS-09 Satellite ISRO PSLV-C61 Mission Fails

