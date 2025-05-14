On Trump's claim that he helped broker an India-Pakistan ceasefire in exchange for trade concessions, the MEA clarified the issue did not come up at any point.

The central government on Tuesday strongly refuted U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that he helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in exchange for trade concessions, clarifying that the “issue of trade did not come up” at any point during the recent discussion.

In a detailed statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Centre confirmed that while there was communication between Indian and U.S. leadership during the military exchanges between India and Pakistan, trade was not discussed.

“From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on May 10, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade did not come up in any of the discussions,” the MEA official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Trump, speaking earlier this week, claimed that his administration brokered a “full and immediate ceasefire” between India and Pakistan and implied that the U.S. had threatened to cut trade ties with both nations unless they de-escalated. According to Trump, “India and Pakistan were told they would get no trade with the US if they did not de-escalate.”

The US president reiterated his stance while speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum on Tuesday, wherein he reportedly said, “My greatest hope is to be a peacemaker and to be a unifier. I do not like war. Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan. I used trade to a large extent. I said, Let’s make a deal; let’s do some trading. Let’s not trade nuclear missiles; let’s trade the things you make so beautifully.”

New Delhi dismissed the narrative and emphasised that the military success of the Indian armed forces was the decisive factor in halting hostilities.

“You will, of course, appreciate that, early on May 10, we had mounted an extremely effective attack on key Pakistan Air Force bases. That was the reason they were now willing to stop firing and military action. Let me be clear — it was the force of Indian arms that compelled Pakistan to stop its firing,” Jaiswal noted.

The ministry also clarified the timeline and logistics surrounding the ceasefire understanding. “The specific date, time, and wording of the understanding were worked out between the DGMOs of the two countries at their phone call on May 10, commencing at 3.35 pm. The Foreign Secretary had made a statement in this regard,” it said.

According to the MEA, “The request for this call was received by MEA from the Pakistani High Commission at 12.37 pm. The Pakistani side had initial difficulties connecting the hotline due to technical difficulties. The timing was then decided based on the availability of the Indian DGMO at 3.35 pm.”

When asked about the involvement of international players, the MEA reaffirmed India’s consistent stance both publicly and privately. “As regards conversations with other nations, the message from India was clear and consistent and exactly the same message that we were conveying from public platforms was the one conveyed in private conversations.”

The government has maintained that India’s military action was a direct response to an April 22 terrorist attack and that it made its intentions clear from the beginning. “This was also the message that was conveyed to the Pakistani side at the time of the commencement of Operation Sindoor, which was not heeded to by the Pakistani side,” the MEA stated.

The ministry added, “It is natural that many foreign leaders who heard this from us would have shared it with their Pakistani interlocutors.”

