Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • “It Brings Fresh Energy to Continue the Work,” Says Dr A Surya Prakash on Receiving Padma Bhushan | NewsX Exclusive

“It Brings Fresh Energy to Continue the Work,” Says Dr A Surya Prakash on Receiving Padma Bhushan | NewsX Exclusive

He also praised the media's role in upholding these values since independence, stating that the press has been instrumental in promoting democratic ideals throughout India’s 75-year journey.

“It Brings Fresh Energy to Continue the Work,” Says Dr A Surya Prakash on Receiving Padma Bhushan | NewsX Exclusive

“It Brings Fresh Energy to Continue the Work,” Says Dr. A Surya Prakash on Receiving Padma Bhushan


Dr. A Surya Prakash, veteran journalist and former Chairperson of Prasar Bharati, was conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremonial event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Padma awards are among India’s highest civilian honors and recognize exceptional service across various fields, including art, literature, public affairs, science, and journalism.

A Lifelong Journey in Journalism and Public Affairs

In a post-award interview with NewsX, Dr. Prakash described the honor as both surprising and deeply meaningful. “It is a great privilege and brings with it fresh responsibility and energy to continue the work I have been doing,” he said.

Dr. Prakash began his career in journalism in 1971 with The Indian Express in Bangalore. His professional journey of over five decades has been marked by a deep focus on democracy, parliamentary institutions, and constitutional values. His first book on the Indian Parliament was published 40 years ago, and since then, he has authored several works examining the country’s democratic framework.

Reflections on Democracy and the Indian Constitution

Dr. Prakash highlighted the significance of the Indian Constitution, calling it a document that provides citizens with extraordinary rights and responsibilities. He emphasized that living through the Emergency as a journalist left a profound impact on his commitment to democratic values and press freedom. “Those 21 months made it clear how vital it is to preserve democracy,” he noted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He also praised the media’s role in upholding these values since independence, stating that the press has been instrumental in promoting democratic ideals throughout India’s 75-year journey.

Media in Transition: Challenges and Opportunities

Discussing the present and future of Indian media, Dr. Prakash acknowledged the challenges posed by rapid technological change and evolving consumer behavior. “Young people no longer begin their day with a newspaper. News is now consumed in short, digital formats,” he said.

He noted that media organizations are adapting by diversifying across platforms—print, audio, video, and digital—to meet the needs of new audiences. Despite these shifts, he expressed confidence in the media’s continued relevance and its critical role in shaping national discourse.

Dr. A Surya Prakash’s recognition with the Padma Bhushan underscores his enduring contribution to journalism, democratic thought, and public service.

Watch the interview here:

ALSO READ: Himanta Trying To Make a C Grade Bollywood Movie, Gogoi Hits Back Saying He Went To Pakistan In 2013

 

Filed under

Dr A Surya Prakash Padma Bhushan Award

newsx

“It Took Me 45 Years to Reach Here”: Sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak Reflects After Receiving Padma...
NewsX Exclusive | Folk Mu

NewsX Exclusive | Folk Music Legend Dr. Sharda Sinha Gets Padma Vibhushan, Son Anshuman Shares...
Erdogan reiterated Turkey

Turkey’s Erdogan Appoints Legal Team To Draft New Constitution, Citizens Fear An Extended Rule
newsx

“It Brings Fresh Energy to Continue the Work,” Says Dr A Surya Prakash on Receiving...
newsx

Shubman Gill To Miss Start Of India vs England Test Series: Report
Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug L

Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

“It Took Me 45 Years to Reach Here”: Sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak Reflects After Receiving Padma Shri Honour | NewsX Exclusive

“It Took Me 45 Years to Reach Here”: Sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak Reflects After Receiving Padma...

NewsX Exclusive | Folk Music Legend Dr. Sharda Sinha Gets Padma Vibhushan, Son Anshuman Shares Emotional Moment

NewsX Exclusive | Folk Music Legend Dr. Sharda Sinha Gets Padma Vibhushan, Son Anshuman Shares...

Turkey’s Erdogan Appoints Legal Team To Draft New Constitution, Citizens Fear An Extended Rule

Turkey’s Erdogan Appoints Legal Team To Draft New Constitution, Citizens Fear An Extended Rule

Shubman Gill To Miss Start Of India vs England Test Series: Report

Shubman Gill To Miss Start Of India vs England Test Series: Report

Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”

Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”

Entertainment

Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”

Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”

Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With

Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film

Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film

From Stage Lights To Spotlight: Barry John Honoured With Padma Shri

From Stage Lights To Spotlight: Barry John Honoured With Padma Shri

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh In Frame

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You