“It Brings Fresh Energy to Continue the Work,” Says Dr. A Surya Prakash on Receiving Padma Bhushan

Dr. A Surya Prakash, veteran journalist and former Chairperson of Prasar Bharati, was conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremonial event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Padma awards are among India’s highest civilian honors and recognize exceptional service across various fields, including art, literature, public affairs, science, and journalism.

A Lifelong Journey in Journalism and Public Affairs

In a post-award interview with NewsX, Dr. Prakash described the honor as both surprising and deeply meaningful. “It is a great privilege and brings with it fresh responsibility and energy to continue the work I have been doing,” he said.

Dr. Prakash began his career in journalism in 1971 with The Indian Express in Bangalore. His professional journey of over five decades has been marked by a deep focus on democracy, parliamentary institutions, and constitutional values. His first book on the Indian Parliament was published 40 years ago, and since then, he has authored several works examining the country’s democratic framework.

Reflections on Democracy and the Indian Constitution

Dr. Prakash highlighted the significance of the Indian Constitution, calling it a document that provides citizens with extraordinary rights and responsibilities. He emphasized that living through the Emergency as a journalist left a profound impact on his commitment to democratic values and press freedom. “Those 21 months made it clear how vital it is to preserve democracy,” he noted.

He also praised the media’s role in upholding these values since independence, stating that the press has been instrumental in promoting democratic ideals throughout India’s 75-year journey.

Media in Transition: Challenges and Opportunities

Discussing the present and future of Indian media, Dr. Prakash acknowledged the challenges posed by rapid technological change and evolving consumer behavior. “Young people no longer begin their day with a newspaper. News is now consumed in short, digital formats,” he said.

He noted that media organizations are adapting by diversifying across platforms—print, audio, video, and digital—to meet the needs of new audiences. Despite these shifts, he expressed confidence in the media’s continued relevance and its critical role in shaping national discourse.

Dr. A Surya Prakash’s recognition with the Padma Bhushan underscores his enduring contribution to journalism, democratic thought, and public service.

Watch the interview here:

