‘It Is Exit For Kejriwal’, Says BJP’s Tamilisai Soundarajan After Delhi Election Results

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripted history on Saturday by securing a two-thirds majority in the Delhi Assembly elections, marking its return to power in the national capital after 27 years. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a significant setback, with several of its prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, losing their seats.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tamilisai Soundarajan’s Reaction

Reacting to the results, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan hailed the party’s massive victory and stated that the outcome signaled the “exit” of Kejriwal from Delhi’s political landscape. She also highlighted the inability of the opposition’s INDI alliance to contest as a united front.

“After a quarter-century, we are able to win the Delhi elections. I thank our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for his good governance and for giving the people hope that the same good governance would be delivered to Delhi as well,” Soundarajan told ANI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The BJP clinched 48 out of the 70 assembly seats, dealing a crushing blow to AAP, which had previously dominated the capital’s political scene. While AAP’s Atishi managed to retain her seat, Kejriwal faced a shocking defeat at the hands of BJP’s Parvesh Verma.

“With the exit polls predicting this outcome, it is clear that this election marks an exit for Kejriwal. This will also lead to a split in the INDI alliance. Even DMK should be concerned, as Congress, which once had 40 percent of the votes in 2008, has now suffered yet another setback with a zero tally,” Soundarajan added.

The verdict comes months after the BJP-led coalition’s sweeping victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, further consolidating the party’s dominance in national politics. The Congress, which once ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years from 1998, failed to win a single seat for the third straight time.

AAP had previously secured landslide victories in Delhi, winning 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020. However, the latest mandate signals a dramatic shift in the capital’s political landscape. The votes were polled on February 5, with counting taking place on February 10.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results: Here Are The Six Candidates Who Secure Single-Digit Votes