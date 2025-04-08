It Is Not Artificial Intelligence That Is Dangerous — It’s Anumula Intelligence That Is Truly Harmful To Telangana Says MLC Kavitha

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha staged a protest at Indira Park, demanding the installation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s statue in the Telangana Assembly premises. The protest, jointly organized by Telangana Jagruthi and the United Phule Front, witnessed wide participation from social justice advocates, student organizations, and community leaders.

Addressing the crowd K.Kavitha expressed deep anguish over the persistent discrimination against BCs, SCs, and STs in the country. She launched a scathing attack on CM Revanth Reddy, accusing him of resorting to AI-generated fake images related to the Kanchan Gachibowli land issue. She remarked:

“It’s not Artificial Intelligence that is dangerous — it’s Anumula Intelligence (Anumula Surname of CM Revanth Reddy) that is truly harmful to Telangana.” she said.

Kavitha blamed “Anumula Intelligence” for deceiving the public, derailing the BC caste census, and obstructing justice for backward communities.

Kavitha demanded clarity from the Congress-led Telangana government regarding the two BC reservation bills passed unanimously by the State Legislature. She asked whether the bills are still pending with the Governor or have been forwarded to the President — and if not, why hasn’t the state government exerted pressure on the Centre?

She questioned the sincerity of both Congress and CM Revanth Reddy, suggesting that if there were no covert understandings with the BJP, a Prime Ministerial appointment would have been secured by now, and an all-party delegation would have visited Delhi as promised. Instead, what transpired was a token protest, centered around Rahul Gandhi’s presence — who ultimately failed to attend.

Kavitha emphasized that with the implementation of EWS reservations, the 50% ceiling has already been breached, rendering the court’s earlier objections irrelevant. She stated that there is now no legal or moral excuse for inaction — Congress must act with sincerity and urgency to get the BC reservation bills approved by the Centre.

Reiterating her core demand, Kavitha called on the Telangana government to publicly announce the installation of Jyotirao Phule’s statue in the Assembly by April 11. Praising Phule as a visionary social reformer who championed the rights of the oppressed and pioneered women’s education, she reminded the public that even Dr. B.R. Ambedkar considered Phule his Guru. She said:

“Installing Phule’s statue in the Assembly will not just honor his legacy — it will inspire future generations. No matter how many hurdles come our way, BRS will not back down from this fight. Kavitha also criticized the BJP for failing to publish the caste census data collected in 2011 during the UPA era and for refusing to release Telangana’s caste census findings. She stated that it is now clear the BJP is opposed to the BC caste census, and it is only through sustained public pressure that progress can be achieved.

