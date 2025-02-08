Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
It Is Over For AAP, BJP Has Delhi? Over A Third Of Votes Counted; BJP Leading In 41 With A 47.7% Share

The BJP has surged ahead in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, leading in 41 seats with a commanding vote share of 47.7%. Meanwhile, AAP faces a tough challenge, trailing in key battlegrounds, including Arvind Kejriwal’s own constituency.

It Is Over For AAP, BJP Has Delhi? Over A Third Of Votes Counted; BJP Leading In 41 With A 47.7% Share

The BJP has surged ahead in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, leading in 41 seats with a commanding vote share of 47.7%.


As counting continues for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a significant lead, securing 47.7% of the vote share. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) follows closely with 43.4%.

With over a third of the votes counted (34.4%), BJP is ahead in 41 constituencies, while AAP is leading in 29. Notably, the BJP has established a strong foothold in 34 out of its 41 leading seats, maintaining a margin of over 3,000 votes. In 26 of these, the lead stretches beyond 5,000 votes, making a turnaround for AAP increasingly difficult.

Close Contests in 18 Seats, BJP Ahead

Of the 70 seats where the Election Commission of India has released trends, the margins remain razor-thin in 18 constituencies, where the gap between leading and trailing candidates is less than 2,000 votes. Currently, the BJP leads in 40 seats, while AAP is ahead in 30.

Kejriwal Trails in New Delhi, Parvesh Verma of BJP Maintains Lead

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is once again trailing in the prestigious New Delhi constituency, where BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has extended his lead.

According to the latest figures, Verma has secured 14,464 votes, holding a narrow lead of 238 votes over Kejriwal, who stands at 14,226 votes. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit is significantly behind, with only 2,393 votes—trailing Verma by a massive 12,071 votes.

BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri Predicts AAP’s “Elimination” From Delhi

In Kalkaji, BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri is leading against AAP’s Atishi by 1,149 votes. Confident of a BJP victory, Bidhuri made a bold statement, claiming that AAP would soon be wiped out from Delhi’s political landscape.

“The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, Delhi will progress along with the rest of the country. I can confidently say that the AAP will be eliminated from the national capital,” Bidhuri asserted.

Key Constituencies: Who’s Leading and Trailing?

Here’s a quick status check on major battleground seats:

  • Kalkaji: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri is leading against AAP’s Atishi.
  • Okhla: BJP’s Manish Chaudhary is ahead of AAP’s Amanatullah Khan.
  • Mustafabad: BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht is leading AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan.
  • Timarpur: AAP’s Surinder Pal Singh Bitoo has the upper hand.
  • Kondli: AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar is ahead.
  • Nangloi Jat: BJP’s Manoj Kumar Shokeen is leading.
  • Shakur Basti: BJP’s Karnail Singh is in front.

With counting still underway, the final outcome remains to be seen, but early trends indicate a strong performance by the BJP in the national capital.

