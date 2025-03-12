IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ‘Welcomes’ Elon Musk’s Starlink To India

Starlink’s entry into India has been anticipated for some time, with regulatory approvals being a key factor in the process.

In a major development for India’s digital connectivity, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has extended a warm welcome to Elon Musk’s satellite-based broadband service, Starlink. The minister’s message comes as India’s leading telecom giants, Airtel and Jio, sign agreements with Starlink to bring its services to the country.

Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, Mr. Vaishnaw wrote, “Starlink, welcome to India! Will be useful for remote area railway projects.” This statement highlights the government’s vision of leveraging Starlink’s satellite broadband services to enhance connectivity, especially in remote and underserved areas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Starlink’s entry into India has been anticipated for some time, with regulatory approvals being a key factor in the process. The agreements between Starlink and telecom leaders Airtel and Jio mark a major step toward integrating satellite internet technology into the Indian digital ecosystem. However, the final rollout remains subject to authorization from the central government.

Satellite-based internet

On Tuesday, Airtel announced its partnership with SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink, to expand satellite-based internet services across India. Bharti Airtel’s Managing Director, Gopal Vittal, emphasized that the initiative would provide connectivity to remote communities, educational institutions, and healthcare centers. Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, hailed satellite internet as an essential addition to India’s telecom infrastructure alongside 4G, 5G, and the future 6G networks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jio Platforms Limited followed suit, confirming its agreement with SpaceX on Wednesday. Jio’s Group CEO, Mathew Oommen, described the collaboration as a transformative move to ensure seamless broadband connectivity in the AI-driven era. “By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband across India,” he stated.

Meanwhile, SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell expressed optimism about Starlink’s potential in India. “We applaud Jio’s commitment to advancing India’s connectivity. We look forward to working with Jio and receiving authorization from the Government of India to provide more people, organizations, and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services,” she said.

The IT minister’s public endorsement signals a positive shift in India’s approach to satellite broadband and reaffirms the government’s commitment to digital inclusion. As regulatory approvals progress, Starlink’s launch in India could pave the way for revolutionizing internet access in remote regions, benefiting both infrastructure projects and local communities.

ALSO READ: Boat Rides On Yamuna: Delhi To Launch Water Tourism, MoU Signed – Know The Details!