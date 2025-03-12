Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ‘Welcomes’ Elon Musk’s Starlink To India

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ‘Welcomes’ Elon Musk’s Starlink To India

Starlink’s entry into India has been anticipated for some time, with regulatory approvals being a key factor in the process.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ‘Welcomes’ Elon Musk’s Starlink To India

Ashwini Vaishnaw


In a major development for India’s digital connectivity, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has extended a warm welcome to Elon Musk’s satellite-based broadband service, Starlink. The minister’s message comes as India’s leading telecom giants, Airtel and Jio, sign agreements with Starlink to bring its services to the country.

Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, Mr. Vaishnaw wrote, “Starlink, welcome to India! Will be useful for remote area railway projects.” This statement highlights the government’s vision of leveraging Starlink’s satellite broadband services to enhance connectivity, especially in remote and underserved areas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Starlink’s entry into India has been anticipated for some time, with regulatory approvals being a key factor in the process. The agreements between Starlink and telecom leaders Airtel and Jio mark a major step toward integrating satellite internet technology into the Indian digital ecosystem. However, the final rollout remains subject to authorization from the central government.

Satellite-based internet

On Tuesday, Airtel announced its partnership with SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink, to expand satellite-based internet services across India. Bharti Airtel’s Managing Director, Gopal Vittal, emphasized that the initiative would provide connectivity to remote communities, educational institutions, and healthcare centers. Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, hailed satellite internet as an essential addition to India’s telecom infrastructure alongside 4G, 5G, and the future 6G networks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jio Platforms Limited followed suit, confirming its agreement with SpaceX on Wednesday. Jio’s Group CEO, Mathew Oommen, described the collaboration as a transformative move to ensure seamless broadband connectivity in the AI-driven era. “By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband across India,” he stated.

Meanwhile, SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell expressed optimism about Starlink’s potential in India. “We applaud Jio’s commitment to advancing India’s connectivity. We look forward to working with Jio and receiving authorization from the Government of India to provide more people, organizations, and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services,” she said.

The IT minister’s public endorsement signals a positive shift in India’s approach to satellite broadband and reaffirms the government’s commitment to digital inclusion. As regulatory approvals progress, Starlink’s launch in India could pave the way for revolutionizing internet access in remote regions, benefiting both infrastructure projects and local communities.

ALSO READ: Boat Rides On Yamuna: Delhi To Launch Water Tourism, MoU Signed – Know The Details!

Filed under

ashwini vaishnaw Elon Musk Starlink

In a major development fo

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ‘Welcomes’ Elon Musk’s Starlink To India
New Hampshire Senator Jea

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Announces She Won’t Seek Reelection In 2026
newsx

Who Is Usha Vance? Tracing Her Indian Origins And Journey To The White House
Hyderabad FC and Kerala B

ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad FC And Kerala Blasters End Campaign With 1-1 Draw
newsx

ICC Thanks PCB For Successful Hosting Of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Amidst Controversy
Sai Pallavi

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Announces She Won’t Seek Reelection In 2026

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Announces She Won’t Seek Reelection In 2026

Who Is Usha Vance? Tracing Her Indian Origins And Journey To The White House

Who Is Usha Vance? Tracing Her Indian Origins And Journey To The White House

ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad FC And Kerala Blasters End Campaign With 1-1 Draw

ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad FC And Kerala Blasters End Campaign With 1-1 Draw

ICC Thanks PCB For Successful Hosting Of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Amidst Controversy

ICC Thanks PCB For Successful Hosting Of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Amidst Controversy

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Entertainment

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How Her Co-Stars Reacted

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or A Girl?

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them For Buddy Comedy Now’

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women