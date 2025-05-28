"It Took Me 45 Years to Reach Here": Sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak Reflects After Receiving Padma Shri Honour

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Gadanayak expressed his deep gratitude and described the Padma Shri as a blessing from the people of India.

Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, one of India’s most distinguished sculptors, has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri Award, the fourth-highest civilian award in the country. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Indian sculpture and public art.

Currently, Gadanayak serves as the Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) under the Ministry of Culture. He has also led the School of Sculpture at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar. His iconic works include the Mahatma Gandhi Salt March statue at Rajghat, the Central Memorial at the National Police Memorial, and the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the National War Memorial complex.

A Life Shaped by Stone and Spirit

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Gadanayak expressed his deep gratitude and described the Padma Shri as a blessing from the people of India. He shared his artistic journey that began in his village, where his mother taught him to treat stone with reverence. This early connection laid the foundation for a lifelong relationship with stone as both material and muse.

He recalled, “It took me over 45 years to reach this point. From the beginning, I felt a spiritual connection with stone. My mother taught me to bow to it with vermilion and to treat it as an elder in the family. That tradition stayed with me.”

Creating Sculptures that Reflect National Identity

Gadanayak’s sculptures are not merely artistic expressions but representations of India’s cultural and historical spirit. Speaking about the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he explained how he selected black stone to symbolize strength, resilience, and immovability — qualities that Bose embodied. The stone was sourced from Telangana after a nationwide search.

“When we created the Dandi March sculpture, I wanted to show Gandhi’s inner strength. Though he was a frail man, he led a movement that moved millions. The statue had to reflect both his vulnerability and his power,” he said.

The Artist as a Bridge Between Past and Future

Gadanayak emphasized that artists play a critical role in shaping national identity and consciousness. He believes art must connect the past with the future while staying grounded in the present. Recalling his village roots, he highlighted how art was an essential part of community life — from weddings to festivals.

“Artists think about what will remain a thousand years from now and what has lasted for a thousand years. That perspective shapes our work. With today’s technology and vision, we have the tools to build something truly lasting for the nation,” he said.

As India aspires to become a global cultural leader, Adwaita Gadanayak’s works stand as powerful symbols of its heritage, values, and timeless artistic legacy.

Watch the interview here:

