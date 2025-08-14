LIVE TV
Home > India > 'It Was Always The Temple's Information Centre'…: Whistleblower's New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case

‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case

In a big disclosure in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, the former sanitation worker, who is also the key whistleblower in this case, told the India Today group, “We never received orders from the Panchayat. It was always the temple’s information centre that told us what to do.”

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 14, 2025 22:45:00 IST

In a big disclosure in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, the former sanitation worker, who is also the key whistleblower in this case, said, “We never received orders from the Panchayat. It was always the temple’s information centre that told us what to do.” According to the whistleblower, four others were also a part of the burial team. He said that there were no graveyards and they used to bury bodies in forests, on old roads, even near riverbanks. The whistleblower also claimed that they buried a woman on Bahubali Hills, and around 70 bodies at Netravathi bathing ghat according to an exclusive interview given to the India Today group.

When IPS Officer Soumyalatha resigns from the SIT Team

The Dharmasthala mass burial case has been dominating the headlines since its inception. In one of the most significant turns in this case, IPS officer Soumyalatha, had submitted her resignation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT). She was part of the SIT formed to probe the alleged mass burials and sexual assaults in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had officially confirmed it. According to an ANI report, the home minister had a conversation with the reporters on July 24 and said that he was not officially informed about it. 

However, unofficially, the home minister said that he has have come to know that she has written a letter about stepping down from the team. Parameshwara said that an IPS officer Soumyalatha has cited personal reasons for stepping away and has unofficially informed about her decision. The Home Minister concluded saying that the IPS officer will be replaced.

Did two IPS officers wanted to be excluded from the SIT team?

Earlier, there were speculations that two IPS officers had sought to be excluded from the team that has been formed to probe the Dharmasthala mass burial case. However, the Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara had refuted those claims and said that these claims were not true. “I am not aware of it. They are senior officers in responsible positions,” the Karnataka home minister had said that in response to a question on whether any member of the SIT has opted not to be in the team citing personal reasons. 

