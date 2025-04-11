‘It Was Pakistan ISI, We Have Evidence’: Major Gen AK Siwach On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition;

More than 17 years after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks shook the nation, one of the men accused of helping plan the deadly operation is finally back in India. Tahawwur Rana, a key figure tied to the conspiracy, has been brought to the country after a long legal tug-of-war in the U.S. Major General AK Siwach, former Chief of the Territorial Army and defense expert, explained why Rana's return was such a big deal.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) now has him in custody for 18 days—and they're wasting no time.

The interrogation is already underway. Investigators are hoping Rana’s questioning will help uncover the full story behind the 2008 attacks that killed 166 people and left hundreds more injured.

The Headley Connection

Rana isn’t just any accused. According to the NIA, he was deeply involved in helping David Headley—the Lashkar-e-Taiba operative who had scouted Mumbai before the attack. Rana and Headley were childhood friends, and that bond became dangerous.

Years ago, Rana served as a doctor in the Pakistan Army before moving to Canada and later to the U.S., where he started a business called First World Immigration Services in Chicago. But according to investigators, this company wasn’t just helping people with immigration paperwork—it became the perfect cover for Headley’s surveillance missions in India.

Rana helped Headley lie to the Indian consulate in Chicago to get a visa. He also assisted him with identifying and scouting potential targets in Mumbai and other cities. Records show the two exchanged more than 230 phone calls during Headley’s eight trips to India. That’s a lot of coordination—and it’s a major part of what the NIA is now digging into.

A Long Legal Battle Comes to an End

Getting Rana extradited to India was no small feat. He fought hard to avoid it, claiming he’d already been tried for the same crimes in a U.S. court and couldn’t be prosecuted again—something known as “double jeopardy.” But the courts didn’t buy it.

“First of all, it’s a great victory that we have managed to get the extradition of Tahawwur Rana. He’s a mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attack. It wasn’t as easy as it looks like,” he said.

Rana also tried to argue he wouldn’t get a fair trial in India because he’s a Muslim of Pakistani origin and claimed he might be tortured. But that argument didn’t hold up either. The U.S. courts cleared the way, and Rana was finally sent to India.

India Closes in on the Full 26/11 Picture

Now that Rana is back, investigators believe his testimony could expose more details—especially when it comes to Pakistan’s role in the attack. India has long said the ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence agency, was directly involved, even though Pakistan denies it.

“There’s concrete evidence to prove that it was Pakistan ISI that was totally involved in this,” Siwach said. “Major Iqbal was the one who was manning the control room in Karachi, coordinating this operation, which was conducted in Mumbai for four days.”

With Rana in their custody, the NIA believes they’re closer to confirming exactly how the plot was put together and who else was involved.

Why This Is a Big Win for India

For India, this extradition isn’t just about one man—it’s about justice, accountability, and setting a precedent. After years of trying to get Rana back, this marks a major diplomatic win.

“This is a great achievement as far as India is concerned that Tahawwur Rana has come,” Siwach said.

But he also pointed out that there’s still work to do. “So far, we are only trying to point fingers toward Pakistan… but what about those antisocial elements who acted as overground workers and sleeper cells?”

That’s an important reminder. Beyond just Pakistan’s involvement, there were also people within India who helped make the attacks possible. Tracking them down and bringing them to justice is just as important as what happens in the interrogation room with Rana.

For now, the NIA is focused on one thing: getting every last piece of information they can from Rana. After nearly two decades, the hope is that the full truth of what happened on 26/11 may finally come out.