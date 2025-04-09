Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
NewsX’s executive editor Megha Sharma led a poignant and impactful broadcast, capturing raw and heartfelt reactions from survivors. Among those featured was Devika Rotawan, who, at just nine years old, was shot at CST station during the attack.

“It will give us more evidence against Pakistan”: 26/11 Terror Attack Survivor at CST Station on Tahawwur Rana's Extradition


After nearly 17 years of waiting, justice may finally be inching closer for the victims and survivors of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In a pivotal development, Tahawwur Rana—accused of being a key conspirator in the 2008 attack—is being extradited to India from the United States. The move is being hailed as a breakthrough in India’s efforts to bring all those responsible for the attacks to justice.

NewsX’s executive editor Megha Sharma led a poignant and impactful broadcast, capturing raw and heartfelt reactions from survivors. Among those featured was Devika Rotawan, who, at just nine years old, was shot at CST station during the attack.

“He looked happy killing us” — Devika recalls the night of horror

Recounting the chilling events of the night, Devika said, “On the night of 26/11/2008, my father, my brother, and I — the three of us — went from Bandra to CST to catch a train to Pune… Just as my brother left to go to the toilet, there was suddenly a bomb blast. Gunfire started, and people began running.”

She described being shot in the leg as chaos unfolded around her.

“As I tried to run with my father, a bullet hit me in my right leg… Before I fainted, I saw a man with a large gun who was firing blindly. There was no fear on his face. It looked like he was actually happy killing us.”

Devika underwent six surgeries and spent over a month in the hospital. She later identified Ajmal Kasab in court, becoming one of the youngest witnesses in the trial.

“We should get all the information out of him” — Call for justice and truth

Reacting to the news of Rana’s extradition, Devika expressed a deep sense of satisfaction, mixed with a resolute call for further action.

“I feel very happy that finally Tahawwur Rana is being brought back to India. What I want to say is that once he is here, we should get all the information out of him — especially about the terrorists who are still hiding in Pakistan, the big masterminds.”

Her words reflect a broader public sentiment that bringing Rana to trial in India could uncover crucial intelligence on the international terror network behind the attack.

“One day you will be punished” — A message to Pakistan

Devika also voiced her disappointment over the long delay in bringing Rana to India.

“I felt very anxious. I kept wondering when he would be brought back to India. I had been waiting for this one thing to happen — and finally it is happening. That makes me happy.”

Her frustration also extended to Pakistan, which continues to provide shelter to key figures like Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

“All I want to say to the Pakistan government is — the way you are nurturing terrorism, it is wrong. You are supporting terrorists, and your own country will suffer for it. No matter how much evil you spread, one day you will be punished.”

On the question of Rana’s punishment, Devika was unflinching: “Yes, absolutely. If I am called, if I get the opportunity, I will definitely go and I will always stand against terrorism.”

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana is not just a legal milestone—it is a moment of reckoning for a nation that still bears the scars of 26/11. For survivors like Devika Rotawan, it is a reminder that justice, however delayed, remains a fight worth pursuing.

newsx

