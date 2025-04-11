Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
Italy Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Begins Key Diplomatic Visit to India, Arrives In Delhi

Italy Deputy PM Antonio Tajani will meet Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, according to a media advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Italy Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Begins Key Diplomatic Visit to India, Arrives In Delhi


Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, and Anna Maria Bernini, Minister of University and Research of Italy, arrived in Delhi on Friday for an official visit.

The official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that this high-level visit will further strengthen the India-Italy strategic partnership.

In a post on X, he said, “Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani and Anna Maria Bernini, Minister of Universities and Research of Italy, arrived in New Delhi for an official visit. This high-level visit will further strengthen the India-Italy strategic partnership.”

Earlier upon his arrival, he said in a post on X, “I have just arrived in India. It will be a very important mission to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries. Thank you for the welcome!”

During his visit, Tajani will meet Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, according to a media advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He will call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 12. He will depart from New Delhi on April 12.

Earlier in February, India and Italy held discussions in the national capital to enhance collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, defence, space, infrastructure, and transport. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy, and Antonio Bartoli, the Italian Ambassador to India, to explore ways to boost bilateral trade and strengthen cooperation in these crucial areas.

Taking to social media X, Goyal described the meeting as “productive” and highlighted both countries’ commitment to deepening economic ties.

“Held a productive meeting with H.E. Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy, and H.E. Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India. Discussed enhancing bilateral trade ties and strengthening collaboration in key areas like agriculture, defence, space, infrastructure & transport,” Goyal posted on X.

(Inputs from ANI)

