Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘It’s a Miracle’, Says First-Time MLA Rekha Gupta Ahead Of Her Oath-Taking As Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat in the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections by over 29,000 votes.

‘It’s a Miracle’, Says First-Time MLA Rekha Gupta Ahead Of Her Oath-Taking As Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta appointed as Delhi CM


Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), takes the oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi today at a grand ceremony in Ramlila Maidan. This historic moment marks the BJP’s return to power in the national capital after 27 years and makes Gupta the fourth woman to hold the top post after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.

Gupta’s victory in the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections from the Shalimar Bagh constituency was decisive, as she defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes. Her rise to the Chief Minister’s chair within days of her electoral win reflects the BJP’s strategic push for women empowerment in leadership roles.

Jusy Ahead of her oath-taking ceremony, Gupta called her appointment a “miracle” and a “new motivation,” signaling a fresh chapter in Delhi’s political landscape. “If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women. Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee,” she told the media.

Grand Oath-Taking Ceremony in Presence of PM Modi

The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be a grand affair, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top BJP leaders in attendance. The newly elected Chief Minister will be accompanied by her Council of Ministers, which includes Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, and Ravinder Indraj.

Gupta, who was chosen as the leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly during the BJP legislative party meeting on Wednesday, was invited by Lt. Governor VK Saxena to form the government late last night.

A former Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president and municipal councillor, Gupta’s political journey has been rooted in grassroots-level work. Emphasizing Prime Minister Modi’s role in her elevation, she expressed gratitude towards the BJP leadership.

“PM Modi’s vision and positivity towards women have made this possible. Choosing a middle-class woman for such a significant role is a big decision, and I deeply thank the top leadership for their trust in me,” she said.

Gupta’s appointment comes after weeks of speculation about the BJP’s chief ministerial pick. She emerged as the frontrunner among prominent names, including Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, and Vijender Gupta.

The new government is expected to focus on key promises made during the campaign, including financial aid for women and pension benefits for senior citizens. The BJP had promised Rs 2,500 per month to women and Rs 21,000 to pregnant women as part of its bid to regain the trust of Delhi voters.

However, Gupta’s biggest challenge will be navigating the complex governance structure of Delhi, where the Chief Minister shares administrative power with the Lieutenant Governor and the central government.

ALSO READ: ‘Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu’: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As The CM Of The National Capital

 

