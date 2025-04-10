Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  'It's Time To Wake Up': Shashi Tharoor Says On Congress' National Convention

‘It’s Time To Wake Up’: Shashi Tharoor Says On Congress’ National Convention

On day two of the Congress party’s big national convention in Ahmedabad, senior leader Shashi Tharoor didn’t sugarcoat anything. Sure, the party had a reason to cheer — it doubled its seats in the Lok Sabha in 2024 — but Tharoor was quick to point out that all isn’t well. The real challenge, he said, is how poorly Congress has done in recent state elections.

'It's Time To Wake Up': Shashi Tharoor Says On Congress' National Convention

On day two of the Congress party's big national convention in Ahmedabad, senior leader Shashi Tharoor didn't sugarcoat anything.


On day two of the Congress party’s big national convention in Ahmedabad, senior leader Shashi Tharoor didn’t sugarcoat anything. Sure, the party had a reason to cheer — it doubled its seats in the Lok Sabha in 2024 — but Tharoor was quick to point out that all isn’t well. The real challenge, he said, is how poorly Congress has done in recent state elections.

Speaking to a room full of party delegates, Tharoor made it clear this wasn’t just another routine event. He told them to treat this session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) as something much bigger — a make-or-break moment for the future of the party.

This isn’t just another meeting, he says

Tharoor didn’t hold back. He said the party has to act fast and get serious if it wants to stay relevant. The mood in the room shifted as he pushed for real change — not just speeches and slogans, but action.

At the heart of his message was the idea that Congress needs to stick to what it really stands for: an India where everyone belongs.

“You can be a proud Gujarati, a proud Muslim, and a proud Indian,” he said, reminding everyone of the party’s core belief — that being Indian means embracing all identities, not picking one over the other.

Calling out those trying to divide the country

Tharoor also spoke out against what he called dangerous attempts to pit different parts of the country against each other — especially between the North and the South. He warned that these efforts to stir up regional fights are doing real harm to national unity.

To drive his point home, Tharoor quoted Malayalam poet Vallathol Narayana Menon, saying “regional pride must serve, not splinter, the national purpose.” In other words, be proud of where you’re from — but don’t let that pride come at the cost of the country’s unity.

Sachin Pilot backs the message loud and clear

Tharoor wasn’t the only one with a strong message. AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot also spoke up, echoing Tharoor’s words and doubling down on the party’s stand for secularism and peace.

“Our message is clear — drop hate, unite India,” Pilot said, sending out a strong call for togetherness at a time when politics across the country feels more divided than ever.

Where Congress goes from here

As the convention rolls on, the Congress party is clearly trying to figure out where it stands — and where it’s headed next. Leaders like Tharoor and Pilot are calling for a fresh, honest look at what’s working and what’s not.

Their message? It’s time to stop going through the motions. Congress needs to find its spark again — and fast — if it wants to lead the kind of India it’s always talked about: united, diverse, and full of hope.

