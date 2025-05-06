Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • IVF Twins Die In Telangana: Doctor Allegedly Guided Nurses Over Video Call During Emergency

IVF Twins Die In Telangana: Doctor Allegedly Guided Nurses Over Video Call During Emergency

Telangana woman loses IVF twins after a nurse, on doctor’s phone instructions, allegedly botched a procedure. FIR filed, medical negligence inquiry begins.

IVF Twins Die In Telangana: Doctor Allegedly Guided Nurses Over Video Call During Emergency


In a deeply heartbreaking incident from Eliminedu village in Telangana’s Rangareddy district, a woman named Batti Keerthi lost her newborn twins following what the family claims was medical negligence at Vijaya Laxmi Hospital. The 27-year-old, who conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) after seven years of marriage, was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her babies.

Keerthi was under the care of Dr. Anusha Reddy throughout her pregnancy. According to reports, five months into her IVF pregnancy, a routine check-up revealed that her cervix had become loose. Dr. Reddy performed cervical stitches and advised bed rest before discharging her.

Tragedy struck around 4 am on Sunday when Keerthi developed intense labour pains. She was rushed to Vijaya Laxmi Hospital, but Dr. Reddy was reportedly not present at the time. Instead, she allegedly guided nurses through audio and video calls to carry out multiple medical procedures, including administering pain relief injections.

Keerthi recounted the traumatic moments, saying, “I had an ache in my abdomen. They told me over the phone to take an injection. I was scared, so we came to the hospital. The doctor kept instructing the nurses on phone. A nurse checked me twice, and then I started bleeding. Only after the babies were removed did the doctor arrive. She then said the babies had died.”

Around 10:30 am, the twins were delivered but were declared dead. Reports suggest that the injection ruptured her cervical stitches, causing complications. Keerthi also lost a significant amount of blood.

District Medical and Health Officer B Venkateswar Rao confirmed that Keerthi is now stable but criticized the handling of the case. “It was extremely unprofessional of the doctor to allow nurses to carry out such a complicated procedure without supervision. A full inquiry will be conducted, and the report will be sent to the police and higher officials,” he stated, as reported by The Times of India.

Keerthi’s family has filed a police complaint, and an FIR has been registered citing sections related to medical negligence. Authorities have stated that further action will be taken based on the outcome of the health department’s investigation.

This incident has triggered shock and outrage across the region, especially among IVF patients and medical ethics experts. Many are demanding stricter action and better emergency response protocols in maternity care settings.

