Thursday, April 24, 2025
  Jammu and Kashmir Police Name Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Massacre; Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward

Jammu and Kashmir Police Name Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Massacre; Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have revealed the names and sketches of the three terrorists they believe were behind the deadly attack in Pahalgam earlier this week. The shooting on April 22 took 26 innocent lives, mostly tourists, and is now being called the worst terror attack in the Valley since 2019.

According to police, the attackers have been identified as:

  • Adil Hussain Thoker, from Anantnag

  • Hashim Musa, also known as Suleiman

  • Ali Bhai, who goes by the name Talha Bhai

To help catch them, police have put out a ₹20 lakh reward for anyone who can provide information on where these men are hiding.

The Attack That Shocked the Country

The attack happened on a peaceful Tuesday afternoon in Baisaran, a scenic spot near Pahalgam that’s popular with tourists. Witnesses said the terrorists opened fire without warning, killing men, women, children, and even a local pony ride operator.

In total, 26 people were killed in the horrifying 10-minute attack. Most of them were just enjoying their day, completely unaware of what was coming.

NIA Steps In to Help With the Investigation

The day after the shooting, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in Baisaran to help with the case. They’re working alongside the J&K Police to figure out exactly what happened and who was involved.

According to an HT report, investigators have identified five attackers in total—three of them from Pakistan, and two locals from Jammu and Kashmir. The theory is that this was a well-planned hit, and the killers knew what they were doing.

PM Modi: “We Will Track and Punish Every Terrorist”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the attack while speaking at an event in Bihar on Thursday. He sent out a strong message, promising justice and warning those behind the killings.

“India will identify, track and punish every terrorist,”
“I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.”

The Prime Minister’s words come at a time when the entire country is grieving and furious over what happened in Pahalgam.

Top Officials Meet to Discuss What’s Next

Back in Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs called for a high-level meeting on Thursday to talk about the attack and what needs to be done next.

Some of the top people in India’s security setup were there, including:

  • Home Secretary Govind Mohan

  • Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka

  • R&AW Chief Ravi Sinha

They reportedly talked about how to strengthen intelligence, keep a closer watch on terror activity in the region, and track down those responsible for the attack.

Fear and Grief Spread Across Kashmir

The massacre has left Kashmir reeling. Local people and tourists alike are shaken. Some are scared, some angry, and many just heartbroken. Businesses, especially those relying on tourism, are already starting to feel the impact. And the families of the victims are now left with nothing but grief and questions.

For now, the search for the killers continues, and so does the effort to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

