Saturday, February 8, 2025
J. Jayalalitha’s Niece Moves Supreme Court For Release Of Assets

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha's niece, J Deepa, has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Karnataka High Court order dated January 13, which refused to return the seized assets both movable and immovable in the multi-crore disproportionate assets case.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha’s niece, J Deepa, has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Karnataka High Court order dated January 13, which refused to return the seized assets—both movable and immovable—in the multi-crore disproportionate assets case.

Deepa argued that since the Supreme Court, in its 2017 judgment, had declared the proceedings against Jayalalitha as abated following her demise, she cannot be treated as a convict.

Consequently, the properties seized by the prosecution should not remain confiscated.

Filing an appeal against the High Court’s decision, Deepa asserted that as Jayalalitha’s legal heir, she is entitled to reclaim all assets that were attached or confiscated in connection with the case.

“The petitioner, being the Class-II legal heir of late Dr. J Jayalalitha as recognized by the Madras High Court, is entitled to the properties seized in connection with the case, pursuant to the abatement of criminal proceedings against Jayalalitha,” her plea before the Supreme Court stated.

Jayalalitha was acquitted by the Karnataka High Court on May 11, 2015, but passed away on December 5, 2016—before the Supreme Court delivered its judgment on February 14, 2017. The petition argued that since all proceedings against her were abated by the Supreme Court’s verdict, there is no legal presumption of guilt.

“The law laid down by this court states that no person shall be deprived of his property save by the authority of law, and the state cannot dispossess a citizen of his/her property except in accordance with the procedure established by law,” the petition emphasized.

Deepa also highlighted that following the Karnataka High Court’s ruling, the Special Court, on January 29, 2025, ordered the transfer of the confiscated properties to the Tamil Nadu government. The court directed the Registrar of the City Civil Court, Bengaluru, to arrange the handover.

Challenging both the Karnataka High Court’s January 13 order and the Special Court’s January 29 decision, Deepa has sought an interim stay on their implementation while the Supreme Court hears her plea.

The case raises significant legal questions about the rights of legal heirs over attached properties when criminal proceedings are abated and the accused is no longer alive to contest the charges.

