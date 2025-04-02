Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi, has come forward in defense of the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Speaking to ANI, Andrabi dismissed concerns that the bill is against Muslims.

Ensuring Accountability for Development

“It doesn’t seem that the bill presented in the Parliament is against Muslims. If the Waqf has so much land, then why are so many Muslims poor?” Andrabi questioned.

She stressed that if the Waqf Board is managed efficiently and held accountable, it would lead to the betterment of the Muslim community.

“It seemed that the bill was being tabled for the welfare of Muslims. There is nothing in the bill that is against Muslims,” she reiterated.

Government’s Push for Effective Waqf Management

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. He raised concerns about the underutilization of Waqf properties and their potential for aiding national development.

Rijiju pointed out that India has the highest number of Waqf properties in the world. He questioned why these resources have not been leveraged for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of underprivileged Muslims.

“When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn’t it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims? Why has no progress been made in this regard so far?” he asked.

He also criticized the opposition for objecting to the Modi-led government’s initiatives aimed at uplifting Muslims. Rijiju highlighted that the number of Waqf properties has doubled, along with an increase in their revenue.

In addition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for discussion and approval in the Lok Sabha. The Waqf Amendment Bill, first introduced in August last year, was reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee led by BJP member Jagdambika Pal.

The bill seeks to amend the 1995 Act to enhance the administration and management of Waqf properties. It aims to rectify previous shortcomings by improving the efficiency of Waqf Boards, streamlining the registration process, and integrating technology for better record management.

(With Inputs from ANI)

