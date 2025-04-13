Home
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Film Earns ₹35 Crore

Sunny Deol's Jaat collects ₹35 crore worldwide in 3 days, falling short of expectations. Film struggles at the box office despite positive word of mouth.

Sunny Deol’s latest film Jaat is finding it hard to gain momentum at the box office, despite positive word of mouth from early viewers. Released on Thursday, the action-packed entertainer had an underwhelming opening and dipped further on Friday. Although Saturday saw a 40% jump in collections, it was not enough to lift the film out of its slow start.

According to Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Jaat, the film collected ₹32.20 crore gross in India over the first three days. However, overseas earnings were minimal, estimated at only ₹3 crore. This brings the worldwide gross of Jaat to ₹35 crore after three days.

Industry experts predict that with a decent Sunday performance, the film may cross the ₹50 crore mark. But even that would be a small achievement for a film that was promoted as a major pan-India action release.

When compared to Sunny Deol’s previous blockbuster Gadar 2, the performance of Jaat is noticeably lower. Gadar 2 had grossed ₹50 crore worldwide on its first day alone. Likewise, Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which hit theatres just a week before Jaat, earned ₹54 crore globally on its opening day even though that was considered an average start for a Salman Khan film.

In comparison, Jaat hasn’t managed to reach even that figure in three days. The film now faces an uphill battle if it hopes to recover its production costs.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, who makes his Hindi directorial debut, Jaat features a star-studded cast including Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu. Despite the promising team and strong marketing push, the movie’s box office journey so far has been bumpy.

Fans and trade watchers alike will now be looking toward weekday collections to see if Jaat can turn things around.

