Jabalpur Fcatory Blast: 10 Sustains Injury, One Goes Missing

Around 10 people sustained injuries and one person is reported missing after a massive blast occurred at Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The blast occurred while boiling out an old missile at around 10:45 at the factory. The injured have been admitted to Mahakaushal Hospital in the district and efforts are being made to trace the missing person, he added.

“A pechora missile was being boiled out at Ordnance factory Khamaria on Tuesday and at around 10:45 an explosion occurred. Four people were working in that building out of which three people were injured who have been shifted to Mahakaushal Hospital. Among the injured, one is critical and the other two are fine who will be discharged after treatment in the next 24 hours. The fourth person is still missing, we are trying to find him,” said M N Haldar, Chief General Manager, Ordnance Factory Khamaria.

“Along with this, some people working in the adjacent building to the blast building have also been injured. About seven people have been admitted to the hospital and will be discharged after first aid,” Haldar said.

Speaking about the reason for the blast, the Chief General Manager said that he ordered an inquiry to ascertain the reason.

” I have ordered an inquiry to ascertain the reason for the blast. We do such work every day. It is not new for us. The exact reason for the blast will be known after the inquiry. Besides, we will provide all the assistance for the treatment of our employees,” he added.

“A Russian Pechora Bomb is being boiled out at Ordnance factory Khamaria on Tuesday. It is about a 30-40 year old bomb. We have been carrying out this boiled-out process for a long time now. A blast occurred there today and four of our colleagues were in the building where the blast occurred. Three of them were injured and they have been shifted here to the hospital. One person is missing. Another building had around 11 workers and all of them were safe, they received no serious injuries,” said Anand Sharma, an official related to Ordnance Factory Khamaria.

An inquiry committee has been constituted and the reason for the blast will be known after the probe. The procedure of the inquiry is being followed according to DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and it is being observed, he added.

